Gurugram man in Australia gets GST evasion notice, finds shell firm in his name

A 25-year-old man from Gurugram, who has been living in Australia since 2018, received a show-cause notice from the Income Tax (IT) department for GST evasion on March 31. The notice, sent to Divyrup Singh Mann via email, revealed financial transactions worth over ₹133 crores, leading to the discovery of a shell company fraudulently operating under his name in Delhi, police reported on Monday. Officers aware of the case quoted the allegations and said that the shell firm, registered at Gulabi Bagh in New Delhi on February 26, 2019, was created using Mann’s name and PAN details. (Representational image)

According to police, Mann, a resident of Wellington Estate in DLF Phase-V, Gurugram, had relocated to Canberra for higher studies in July 2018. His family in Gurugram was stunned when they received the tax notice on March 31, police said. The notice alleged GST evasion based on transactions dated between 2019 and 2021, totalling over ₹133 crores, police said.

Pushpinder Singh, Mann’s father, began investigating the matter after receiving the notice. He discovered that the company had been engaging in fraudulent financial activities without his son’s knowledge, investigators said. “Mann was neither earning anything nor was in India when the company was fraudulently formed and registered,” a senior officer explained. The official also noted that Mann had only been in India for three to four months since moving to Australia in 2018.

Further inquiry revealed that the phone number and email address used to open the shell firm did not belong to Mann. The IT department had likely searched for his email after an earlier notice from 2022 went unanswered. Mann and his father responded to both notices in April, informing the IT department of the identity theft.

According to police, IT department is conducting their own internal probe on the matter, dropped the show cause, and has cancelled the GST number allotted to the shell firm registered in name of Mann.

Investigators said that Singh’s complaint to the Gurugram police commissioner was handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). After the preliminary probe of the EOW, it was found that Singh’s allegations were credible. Following this, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the IPC at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday. HT attempted to contact Singh but received no response.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, the station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, confirmed that EOW officers are investigating the case. “Police are trying to trace the suspects involved in the entire forgery. Mann may not be the only victim in the case,” Kumar said.