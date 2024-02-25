35,000 participants run for ‘zero hunger’ cause in Ggm marathon

More than 35,000 people including children, women and senior citizens participated in the Gurugram marathon on Sunday, which was flagged off by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The chief minister also announced that the race will be held every year on the last Sunday of February. Similar events will be held in all the districts of the state, the CM added. The ‘My city my run’ at Sector 29’s Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The first Gurugram marathon was won by Ajay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who won a prize of ₹1.5 lakh, while Sikandar from Maharashtra won the second position and prize of ₹1 lakh, the third position went to Mikiyas of Ethiopia, who won a prize of ₹75,000.

In the women’s category, Kiran from Rohtak emerged as the winner earning a prize of ₹1.50 lakh. Bharti from Delhi and Manju Rani from Uttar Pradesh secured the second and third positions respectively.

The inaugural edition of the Gurugram Marathon witnessed a lot of buzz at the Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29 of Gurugram with runners from across the national capital region and some from neighbouring states participating in the event. Participants from foreign countries also made their mark in the first Gurugram marathon. The district administration, which organised the event said that more than 35,000 participated in the marathon on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the media said that the large turnout for the Gurugram marathon reflected the emerging brand of the city and confidence it evoked among the youth and professionals. “There is need to include activities such as walking, running and jogging in everyday lifestyle to live a healthy life. The Gurugram marathon will send a strong message that fitness and health are crucial in our lives,” he said, adding that the theme of the marathon was ‘run for zero hunger’.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was present during the event exhorted everyone to follow a healthy lifestyle.

A number of cultural performances were also organised along the marathon route with social messages as themes.

The winners of the race in Gurugram half marathon category were Prashant, Ankit, and Avdhesh, who secured the first, second, and third positions respectively.

In the women’s category, Chaltu from Ethiopia, Sonika from Bhiwani, and Poonam from Maharashtra clinched the first, second, and third positions respectively in the women’s category.

In the 10 km category, Abhishek, Ravi, and Yash from Uttar Pradesh secured the first, second, and third positions respectively while Ruby, Reema, and Neha from Uttar Pradesh captured the first, second, and third positions

Gurugram deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav and police commissioner Vikas Arora and senior district administration officials were present at the event.