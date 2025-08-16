Gurugram marks Independence Day with patriotic fervour and community spirit

Gurugram celebrated the 79th Independence Day on Friday with a vibrant display of patriotism, unity, and cultural pride. The district-level celebrations, held at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 38, were presided over by Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana, who hoisted the national flag, inspected the ceremonial parade, and took the salute. Girls of Bhagwati Arsh Kanya Gurukul perform Mallakhamb during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram Sector 38 on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The event featured cultural performances, a salute to freedom fighters, and community-led festivities across the city, underscoring the spirit of “Azadi ka Amrit Kaal.”

In his address, Rana saluted the bravery of India’s armed forces, recalling Operation Sindoor — a decisive military strike that destroyed nine terrorist bases inside Pakistan — and Operation Mahadev, in which perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack were neutralised.

“These operations are proof that India will no longer remain silent in the face of terrorism. Every citizen must stand united to protect the nation’s honour, security, and integrity,” said Rana.

Rana also envisioned Gurugram as a future hub for both economic activity and eco-tourism, announcing projects such as the country’s largest jungle safari in the Aravalis, a Central Park-inspired “Anand Van”, an international conference centre, a grand aquarium, and a world-class Disneyland-style attraction.

The minister paid tribute at the Shaheed Smarak in the zila parishad hall complex, honouring freedom fighters and their families. Over 3,000 schoolchildren participated in the celebrations, with performances including yoga demonstrations, Krishna Leela, Rajasthani folk dances, and Haryana’s vibrant cultural showcases.

The parade, led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi, drew applause for its discipline and grandeur, with participating schools awarded ₹3 lakh in recognition of their efforts.

Patriotism across communities

Many housing societies across Gurugram marked Independence Day by honouring war veterans and retired army officers. Beyond the official ceremony, Gurugram’s neighbourhoods came alive with community-driven Independence Day events.

Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens, Sector 48, said, “We celebrated the day with senior citizens and children, organising competitions, patriotic songs, and dances. It was heartwarming to see three generations come together to honour our country.”

In Sector 50, Fresco Apartment RWA president Nilesh Tandon remarked, “Our celebrations brought together residents from all walks of life. The flag hoisting was the proudest moment, and the cultural performances by our children truly reflected our unity in diversity.”

Central Park residents gathered for an early-morning flag hoisting followed by songs, dances, and cultural skits. “Independence Day here is a community tradition here,” said a resident. “We celebrate like one big family.”

At Iris Broadway, executive director Aman Trehan said, “Every festival here is celebrated with enthusiasm. This Independence Day, we honoured 79 years of freedom while promoting wellness and community bonding. The turnout was incredible, and the spirit unmatched.”

Ambience Mall marked the occasion with ‘Humare Rakshak,’ an installation paying tribute to India’s armed forces.

Featuring scale models of the S-400 missile launcher, Akash, BrahMos, and Pichora missiles, as well as fighter jets like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Rafale, MiG, and Mirage 2000, the display was crafted from upcycled materials. Arjun Gehlot, director of Ambience group, said, “True patriotism is purposeful action. This installation honours the resilience and service of our defence forces while promoting sustainability.”