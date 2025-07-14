Gurugram: MCG replaces 174 drain covers in 24 hours

In a monsoon safety push, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has replaced 174 damaged and broken sewer and drainage covers within just 24 hours, as part of an aggressive campaign to eliminate public safety hazards across city roads and lanes. MCG workers replace the drain cover at Samaspur village road on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The rapid action, officials said on Sunday, follows strict orders issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Saturday, directing all junior, assistant, and executive engineers to inspect and repair faulty manhole and drain covers in mission mode over a three-day campaign. The inspections began Saturday and will continue through Monday, with surprise checks scheduled from Tuesday.

“Public safety is our top priority. Broken manhole covers are not just an inconvenience but a serious safety risk. Our response must always be immediate,” Dahiya said, urging citizens to continue reporting issues via social media, WhatsApp at +91 7840001817, and MCG helpline at 18001801817, or viaservices.gmda@gmail.com. Residents can also use the eSamadhan/Swachata App.

Officials said public participation played a key role in identifying unsafe locations and accelerating redressal.

JEs ordered to inspect all wards

The MCG has instructed field staff to install proper barricades and warning signage at all repair sites. Commissioner Dahiya also reiterated the complete ban on manual scavenging, directing that only approved machinery be used for all sewer-related tasks and that strict safety protocols be followed.

To reinforce accountability, all Junior Engineers (JEs) have been ordered to inspect sewer and stormwater drain networks in their respective wards and submit action-taken reports within three days, failing which disciplinary proceedings will be initiated, officials said.

“This timeline has been enforced to mitigate risks posed by open drains during the ongoing rainy season,” said a senior MCG official. The directive was circulated among all senior engineering and administrative officers, including additional municipal commissioners, joint commissioners, and executive engineers.

The order also mandates that pending complaints from citizens on official portals such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT), Grievance Redressal System (GRS), and the Swachh City portal be resolved on priority.

“If a single open manhole causes harm, the responsibility will lie squarely with the officer in charge,” warned Dahiya, adding that chief engineer Vijay Dhaka will personally supervise the campaign and submit daily updates to his office. Dahiya is also conducting direct reviews with field teams to ensure compliance.

“No negligence will be tolerated. If any accident occurs due to an open manhole, the responsible engineer will not be spared under any circumstances,” Dahiya said during an internal review meeting.

In parallel with the drain cover campaign, other civic services such as road repairs, de-silting of drains, and flood-prevention measures are also being fast-tracked ahead of heavy rains. Teams have been asked to pre-position manpower, pumps, and equipment at waterlogging-prone locations.

Meanwhile, the MCG’s enforcement and sanitation teams have also cracked down on illegal dumping, impounding 27 vehicles in the past three days. Officials have been instructed to file FIRs against violators. Citizens are encouraged to report illegal dumping with photos or videos, ensuring the vehicle number is clearly visible for identification.

Monitoring of manhole-related safety compliance will continue in the coming days, MCG officials confirmed.