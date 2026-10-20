Gurugram, Nuh consumers to get choice of power distributors
HERC grants 25-year parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power; company plans ₹4,717 crore network investment. This is the first time that a power distribution licence for Gurugram has been given to a private company
Electricity consumers in Gurugram and Nuh are set to get a choice of electricity distributor after the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Monday granted a 25-year parallel distribution licence to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd for the two revenue districts.
The licence, awarded under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, covers all categories of consumers, including households, farmers, commercial establishments, industrial units and offices. It is the first time that a power distribution licence for Gurugram has been given to a private company .
Eleven Power, incorporated in 2025, is part of the Eleven Group, headed by Sunil Sachdeva, the co-founder of hospital chain Medanta - The Medicity.
The licence covers five divisions — Gurugram Suburban, Gurugram City, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh. Eleven Power plans to develop its network in phases over five years, with Nuh included in the first phase. The company plans to implement underground cabling across Gurugram district and a combination of underground and overhead networks in Nuh.
Supply to consumers is proposed to begin from financial year 2027-28. If and when Eleven Power’s network reaches an area, consumers will have the option of taking supply from either the existing distribution licensee or the new licensee.
Eleven Power’s bid for a licence drew objections from Haryana’s power distribution and transmission companies, power engineers, employee unions and public representatives.
But in its order, HERC pointed to the pending applications for new electricity connections and load enhancement with existing distribution companies in the region.
According to the latest data given to the commission, 20,603 applications involving 770.407 MW were pending with state-owned UHBVNL (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited) as of September 30, 2025. DHBVNL (
Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam), also state-owned , had 108,590 pending applications involving 1,642.542 MW as of October 1, 2025. The combined pending load stood at 2,412.949 MW, compared with 2,403.862 MW on April 1, 2025.
Electricity demand in Gurugram and Nuh, including Manesar and Sohna, is also projected to rise substantially. Eleven Power has proposed sourcing 80% of its electricity from renewable sources and the remaining from thermal sources to meet demand.
It has also proposed a capital investment of ₹4,717 crore between FY2026-27 and FY2030-31, subject to regulatory oversight. Within 60 days, it will submit a detailed implementation plan for the first phase as well as a protocol for consumers who opt to switch to the new distributor.
In its objections, DHBVNL said Eleven grossly underestimated the investment required for establishing a network that could serve all consumers in its area without discrimination.
HVPN, the transmission utility, in its objections, said that Eleven Power’s business plan raised serious concerns regarding “cherry-picking” as the company proposes to initially supply consumers near grid substations at 220 kV to 66 kV levels which are, by definition, the highest density industrial and commercial load centres and the most commercially lucrative consumers.
The regulator, however, however held that phased infrastructure development was allowed provided the licensee complied with statutory obligations and prescribed rollout timelines.
“The present grant of licence is accordingly being considered in the context of the statutory framework and the facts and circumstances peculiar to the areas of Gurugram and Nuh,” the HERC said.
The HERC order, however, clarified that the grant of the parallel distribution licence should not be treated as a precedent or as creating any vested right for future applicants seeking similar licences elsewhere in Haryana. Each application, it said, would be considered independently based on statutory and regulatory requirements and the circumstances of the particular case.
“This is a proud day for us and a landmark moment for electricity consumers in Gurugram and Nuh, who will now have a choice of distributor... We will deliver on what we placed before the Commission: reliable supply to every category of consumer, timely new connections, and power drawn predominantly from renewable sources,” said Sunil Sachdeva, chairman, Eleven.
(With inputs from Hitender Rao in Chandigarh)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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