Gurugram plans 15.2 acre multi modal transport hub at Rajiv Chowk

A 15.2-acre multi-modal transport hub integrating a bus stand, multi-level parking, commercial space and a station of the proposed Namo Bharat RRTS is likely to come up at Rajiv Chowk, near the Gurugram mini-secretariat and district court, senior government officials said on Sunday. The Haryana government, October 20, has asked the National Capital Region Transport Corporation to prepare a comprehensive plan to ensure seamless connectivity with the proposed Namo Bharat rail corridor and the planned metro line from Bhondsi to the Gurugram railway station, which will intersect at Rajiv Chowk. The plot near the Gurugram Mini Secretariat may house parking, a bus stand, commercial space and an RRTS station under an NCRTC plan. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

NCRTC is executing the Regional Rapid Transport System from Sarai Kale Khan to Shajahanpur-Behror through Gurugram. As per its revised detailed project report, construction is expected to begin in August 2026, with commissioning targeted for November 2031. The 102-kilometre rapid rail system will cost ₹35,000 crore, officials said.

A senior government official said the corporation, which will construct the Rajiv Chowk RRTS station, has been told to design the entire area as an integrated hub with multi-modal integration features, including multilevel parking with greenery, vending zones, food courts, parking for auto-rickshaws and other essential commuter services. “The design should have innovative features reflecting the stature of Millennium City,” he said, on condition of anonymity.

He added that a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner on October 28 discussed the proposal in detail. “It was decided that NCRTC should prepare a comprehensive plan for the entire 15.2 acres. It could include facilities for commuters, parking and other conveniences, apart from a commercial component depending on urban development rules,” he said.

An NRCTC official confirmed the that they have received a proposal from Haryana government and matter is under discussion

The official said the transport department had earlier planned a bus stand at the site, with part of the land meant to be transferred to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority for a bus depot. “The state government has now decided on integrated development so that it aligns with the proposed RRTS and metro rail,” he said.

A government communique dated November 15 recorded that NCRTC would prepare the integrated plan in coordination with the transport department and GMDA. Future development will require consent from the transport and agriculture departments and landowners.