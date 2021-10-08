Gurugram student shot dead after an argument on varsity campus

A 24-year-old student of SGT University in Budhera, around 10km from Gurugram, was shot dead allegedly by a fellow student on campus over a personal dispute on Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect fled from the spot after the incident and was yet to be traced till Friday night even as investigators detained one of his accomplices for questioning.

The deceased student was identified as Vineet Kumar from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery at the university.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30pm, when the victim, Vineet Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli and a fourth-year student of BAMS at the university, and his friends were returning to the hostel on the same campus.

Police said that a law student, Pankhil, alias Lucky, and his accomplices confronted Kumar and after a heated argument, Pankhil allegedly shot him. Kumar was taken to SGT Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a case of murder was registered at the Rajendra Park police station against Pankhil, a resident of Najafgarh.

His accomplices, identified as Nitesh, Rahul and Himani (all known by their first names), were also booked in connection with the matter, police said. Police did not reveal which of them was detained on Friday but said that they were still looking for the others.

“Kumar was shot in the abdomen and later succumbed to his injuries. A number of students are being questioned in this connection and CCTV camera footage is also being analysed. We will soon arrest the accused,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Saharan, adding that all the suspects in the case studied at the same university.

In his complaint to the police, Kumar’s friend Harsh (identified only by his first name) said that they were attending class, when Lucky and his brother Nitesh, both students of the same college, asked Kumar to step out, but the teacher did not allow Kumar to leave the class.

When the session ended around 12pm, Kumar, sensing trouble, asked Harsh and a few other friends to escort him to the hostel as he fearedthat Lucky and his friends would try to pick a fight.

When the group neared the hostel, Lucky and his accomplices stopped them and started fighting with Kumar. Harsh said their group tried to reason with them, but Nitesh allegedly caught hold of Kumar and Pankhil allegedly shot him.

Subash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram Police, said that police teams rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. “CCTV camera footage of the incident is being analysed and the accused have been identified. Police teams are conducting raids,” he said.

A representative of SGT University said in a statement, “As per preliminary information available with the university, today’s [Friday] incident is a result of a personal dispute among some students. The police are investigating the matter and the university authorities are fully cooperating with the investigation.”