Gurugram to install sensor systems to tackle sewer overflows
MCG officials said the initiative aims to strengthen the monitoring of Gurugram’s sewer network by enabling officials to receive real-time alerts about blockages, rising water levels and potential overflows
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to install sensor-based monitoring systems at 5,000 sewer manholes to address sewer overflows and waterlogging, officials said.
According to officials, the first phase of the project follows a promising trial run where the MCG installed sensor systems at 20 sewer manholes across the city. They added that the pilot project ran for around six months and has reportedly been successful.
The sensors, officials said, will monitor water levels and sewage flow inside manholes. If the water level rises beyond the prescribed limit or the flow is obstructed, an alert will be sent to the MCG’s control room, enabling officials to identify the location and deploy teams to address the problem.
MCG officials said the initiative aims to strengthen the monitoring of Gurugram’s sewer network by enabling officials to receive real-time alerts about blockages, rising water levels and potential overflows.
Gurugram has around 32,000 sewer manholes, officials said, adding that MCG has identified vulnerable locations, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging, for the initial installation of sensors.
The project will be expanded in phases after the first set of installations is completed and assessed.
The system aims to reduce the time taken to identify sewer blockages and help civic teams respond before the situation leads to an overflow. Currently, officials rely on complaints from residents or physical inspections to identify problems in the sewer network.
The remaining locations will be considered for installation in subsequent phases.
The technology is expected to be particularly useful during the monsoon, when heavy rainfall and water accumulation can put additional pressure on the sewer and drainage networks. Smart monitoring to improve response
Additional commissioner of MCG Yash Jaluka said the system had been successful during the trial and that work had begun to expand the initiative. “The project is part of MCG’s broader efforts to use technology to improve urban services and address recurring complaints about sewer overflows and waterlogging. If the phased rollout delivers the expected results, the system could help the MCG monitor a larger share of the city’s sewer network and respond more quickly to emerging problems,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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