Gurugram to install sensor systems to tackle sewer overflows

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to install sensor-based monitoring systems at 5,000 sewer manholes to address sewer overflows and waterlogging, officials said. The sensors, officials said, will monitor water levels and sewage flow inside manholes. If the water level rises beyond the prescribed limit or the flow is obstructed, an alert will be sent to the MCG’s control room, enabling officials to identify the location and deploy teams to address the problem. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the first phase of the project follows a promising trial run where the MCG installed sensor systems at 20 sewer manholes across the city. They added that the pilot project ran for around six months and has reportedly been successful.

The sensors, officials said, will monitor water levels and sewage flow inside manholes. If the water level rises beyond the prescribed limit or the flow is obstructed, an alert will be sent to the MCG’s control room, enabling officials to identify the location and deploy teams to address the problem.

MCG officials said the initiative aims to strengthen the monitoring of Gurugram’s sewer network by enabling officials to receive real-time alerts about blockages, rising water levels and potential overflows.

Gurugram has around 32,000 sewer manholes, officials said, adding that MCG has identified vulnerable locations, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging, for the initial installation of sensors.

The project will be expanded in phases after the first set of installations is completed and assessed.

The system aims to reduce the time taken to identify sewer blockages and help civic teams respond before the situation leads to an overflow. Currently, officials rely on complaints from residents or physical inspections to identify problems in the sewer network.

The remaining locations will be considered for installation in subsequent phases.

The technology is expected to be particularly useful during the monsoon, when heavy rainfall and water accumulation can put additional pressure on the sewer and drainage networks. Smart monitoring to improve response

Additional commissioner of MCG Yash Jaluka said the system had been successful during the trial and that work had begun to expand the initiative. “The project is part of MCG’s broader efforts to use technology to improve urban services and address recurring complaints about sewer overflows and waterlogging. If the phased rollout delivers the expected results, the system could help the MCG monitor a larger share of the city’s sewer network and respond more quickly to emerging problems,” he said.