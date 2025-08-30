Gurugram traffic police steps up awareness with ‘Challan Nahi, Salaam Milega’ campaign

The Gurugram traffic police has intensified its road safety efforts with the ongoing campaign “Challan Nahi, Salaam Milega” (No Challan, Only Salute), aimed at promoting awareness among drivers, commuters, and pedestrians. On Thursday, traffic police conducted three special awareness sessions with the help of a Suraksha Rath (safety van) at Sohna Chowk, Labour Chowk, and Ramgarh Chowk, reaching nearly 150 people. The campaign on Friday. (HT Photo)

The initiative, launched on June 10 this year, seeks to reduce traffic violations not merely through challans but by instilling a sense of responsibility among road users. Over the past three months, officials said, the campaign has honoured 14 “Traffic Heroes” for exemplary discipline, received 64 “Traffic Mitra” (volunteer) applications—currently under police verification—and carried out dozens of drives across the city.

Officials said the “Traffic Heroes” were identified with the help of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, which captured vehicles moving in compliance with all traffic norms. “These cameras helped us track drivers who consistently followed lane discipline, wore helmets and seatbelts, and obeyed signals. Fourteen such disciplined drivers were recognised and saluted publicly,” an official said.

During Thursday’s sessions, drivers and pedestrians were educated on avoiding underage and wrong-side driving, speeding, mobile phone use while driving, and intoxication. The importance of helmets, seatbelts, lane discipline, and stopping at the line before traffic signals was repeatedly emphasised. Officials said that cab and auto-rickshaw drivers formed the majority of participants, given their high road presence.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Mohan, DCP (traffic), said the goal was to shift from punitive action to preventive education. “Our priority is to prevent accidents before they happen. Through campaigns like these, we want to encourage people to see road safety as their responsibility, not just a rule enforced by police. Awareness is the first step to reducing accidents and saving lives,” he said.

The Suraksha Rath used during the campaign displayed LED-powered messages and broadcast information about emergency helplines, including Dial 112 and the traffic helpline 1095. Citizens were also informed about the Haryana government’s cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, which provides up to ₹1.5 lakh for immediate medical care.

For many commuters, the campaign has been a refreshing change. Ramesh Kumar, an auto driver who was stopped at Labour Chowk, said, “I thought the police were going to fine me, but instead they checked my papers and helmet and gave me a salute. It felt like respect for following the rules, and I will make sure I continue doing so.”

Similarly, Shweta Sharma, a daily commuter on Sohna Road, said, “It was surprising when the police officer saluted me instead of issuing a challan. This positive approach motivates us more than a fine. It reminds us that traffic rules are for our safety, not just penalties.”

Officials highlighted that awareness campaigns are being conducted regularly across high-footfall areas. According to the Weekly Enforcement Report (August 18–24), the traffic police conducted 19 awareness programmes, educated more than 780 people, and still had to issue 15,927 challans for violations, reflecting the urgent need for behavioural change.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic HQ/highway) Satyapal Yadav, who supervised the sessions, said awareness drives would continue alongside enforcement to gradually bring down violations. “By focusing on education, not just challans, we hope to create a culture of safe driving in Gurugram,” he added.

“The success of road safety depends on cooperation from every citizen,” Dr Mohan said, urging residents to volunteer as “Traffic Mitras” and encourage their families to follow rules. “Every life saved is a victory for the city. Our effort is not to punish, but to protect.”