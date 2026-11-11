Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed police and administrative officers to ensure speedy justice for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and take effective measures to curb crimes against them. Haryana CM directs police to file chargesheets in SC/ST cases within 60 days

He said chargesheets in all SC/ST-related cases must be filed in court within the stipulated period of 60 days, and stressed that negligence or dereliction of duty at any level in securing justice for victims would not be tolerated.

Saini was chairing a meeting of the State-Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee here to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi was also present, an official statement said.

To expedite the disposal of SC/ST-related cases, the chief minister directed that special courts be established in Hisar, Faridabad, Palwal, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

He said these courts should facilitate faster hearings and ensure that victims do not have to wait long for justice. The process of setting them up should be expedited, he added.

According to the statement, action had been taken against 10 police personnel for negligence in securing justice for victims.

Senior officers have been appointed as nodal officers at the district and subdivision levels to regularly monitor the progress of investigations and ensure timely disposal of cases.

Saini said efforts in this direction needed to be strengthened further. Alongside reducing crime, securing justice for victims and preventing the recurrence of such incidents were equally important, he said.

He directed that special drives be conducted in districts reporting relatively higher numbers of SC/ST-related cases to undertake detailed reviews. The underlying causes should be identified, local conditions analysed and concrete corrective measures taken to prevent such incidents from recurring, he said.

He also directed that police stations registering a higher number of such cases be identified separately and placed under close monitoring by senior officers. Police presence should be strengthened in the areas concerned, and effective action ensured at sensitive locations.

Long-pending cases should also be disposed of expeditiously on priority, he said.

Saini said the Haryana government was committed to social justice, equality and the dignity and safety of every citizen. Ensuring justice for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was the government's responsibility, he added.

He directed officers to handle these cases with sensitivity, promptness and accountability, ensuring that no victim faced an unnecessary wait for justice.

The meeting was informed that financial assistance of ₹13.49 crore had been provided so far in 2026-27 for the relief and rehabilitation of 1,046 victims of atrocities.

In addition, 418 beneficiaries had received financial assistance of ₹10.45 crore under the Mukhyamantri Samajik Samrasta Antarjatiya Vivah Shagun Yojana during the current financial year.

MLAs Krishan Kumar, Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi, Jarnail Singh, Shishpal Keharwala, Pawan Kharkhoda, Bimla Chaudhary and Kapoor Singh Valmiki, Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal, Director General of Police Ajay Singhal and Director of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Aditya Dahiya were among those present.

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