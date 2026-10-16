Haryana environment minister orders weekly pollution reviews
Rao Narbir Singh directs HSPCB to increase staff strength, monitor RMC plants, road cleaning, STPs and bulk waste generators
Haryana environment minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to intensify pollution-control measures across NCR districts, including Gurugram, and submit weekly reports on inspections, enforcement and compliance.
Chairing a review meeting with HSPCB officials from Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh and Mahendragarh at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, Singh called for regular inspections of construction sites, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, road cleaning operations, sewage treatment plants (STPs) and bulk waste generators.
He also directed the board to increase staff strength across NCR districts to strengthen inspections, identify pollution sources and ensure compliance with environmental norms.
“Effective steps to control pollution must be visible on the ground even before the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force. Regular monitoring and implementation of measures are essential; action should not be limited to fulfilling formalities,” Singh said.
The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently called for improvements in Gurugram’s civic amenities during a meeting with Haryana MLAs. As a public representative, Singh said he was accountable to residents and stressed the need for effective measures to tackle pollution and improve civic infrastructure.
Singh directed officials to focus on dust emissions from construction sites and RMC plants, and ensure effective road cleaning. He also called for better coordination among agencies to enforce environmental norms and act against violations.
Officials were instructed to collect samples from locations with varying pollution levels, regularly monitor STPs and increase sampling and testing at bulk waste generators.
The directions come amid concerns over construction dust, road maintenance and waste management in Gurugram and neighbouring NCR districts as winter approaches.
Singh said weekly reports should detail inspections, pollution-control measures and progress on compliance, allowing the department to identify gaps and initiate corrective action. Based on the findings, municipal corporations and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) would also be directed to take necessary measures.
He sought suggestions from officials to improve enforcement, stressing that inspections must translate into measurable action on the ground.
Regional officers, scientists and other HSPCB officials attended the meeting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.