Chandigarh, Marking World Cancer Day, the Haryana government launched Day Care Cancer Centres at 22 district civil hospitals across the state on Wednesday, officials said. Haryana govt launches Day Care Cancer Centres at 22 district hospitals

It marks a significant move aimed at decentralising cancer care and making essential services more accessible to patients.

Earlier, only five DCCCs were operational in Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Yamunagar, and Faridabad.

With the expansion, these centres will now offer critical services, including follow-up chemotherapy, palliative care, symptom management, and post-treatment support, officials said.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, explained that these centres are designed to improve accessibility and affordability for cancer treatment at the district level.

"By bringing these services closer to patients, we aim to reduce the need for frequent referrals to tertiary care institutions," she said.

The newly operational centres follow a hub-and-spoke model, with the National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, PGIMS Rohtak, Sarvodaya Hospital Faridabad, and Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Cantt acting as hubs. This approach allows seamless delivery of services to patients in peripheral districts, she said.

"Cancer has emerged as a major public health challenge, affecting the economically productive population as well as the elderly. Early detection and continuous care are vital," she said.

Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases , Haryana has also stepped up screening initiatives, with cancer screenings now available at multiple health centres across the state. Facilities such as FNAC, Pap smear, and biopsy are accessible at district hospitals for the confirmation of suspected cancer cases.

Additionally, Misra highlighted that the Atal Cancer Care Centre in Ambala Cantt. has seen substantial patient engagement, with over 20,000 patients attending the OPD in 2025.

To ease the financial burden on cancer patients, the state government also offers free travel for patients and one attendant, with over 10,000 travel cards issued in 2024-25.

Financial assistance of ₹3,000 per month is provided to Stage III and IV cancer patients with an annual family income below ₹3 lakh, benefiting 5,807 patients so far, she added.

