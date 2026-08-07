Haryana revokes Gurugram civic body chief's transfer within 24 hours amid rain chaos

In a rare administrative reversal, the Haryana government on Friday revoked the transfer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya within 24 hours of issuing the order. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, whose transfer from Gurugram to Rohtak was revoked by the Haryana government within 24 hours. (HT Photo)

The backtracking came at a time when the Millennium City is facing yet another widespread waterlogging and civic crisis following two days of heavy rain, with at least three people reportedly dying in rain-related incidents over the past two days.

Transfer reversed within a day Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, had been transferred to Rohtak as deputy commissioner (DC) in an order issued on Thursday. However, the government withdrew the transfer on Friday and instead appointed 2018-batch IAS officer Sachin Yadav, who was serving as Rohtak DC, as MCG commissioner. Yadav has now been transferred to Ambala.

The revised orders came as the Haryana government carried out another round of administrative changes on Friday, transferring 24 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers across the state.

Officials familiar with the development said Dahiya’s transfer was part of a routine administrative exercise but was reviewed shortly after the order was issued.

Also read: MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya transferred, appointed as Rohtak DC

Dahiya says unaware of reason Responding to the development, Dahiya said he was unaware of the reasons behind the government’s decision to revoke his transfer. “I do not know why the transfer was revoked. As a government officer, I will discharge whatever responsibility is assigned to me by the government,” Dahiya said.

His continuation comes as Gurugram witnesses severe waterlogging, traffic congestion and civic disruptions following incessant rainfall over the past two days. To be sure, Gurugram has earned the notorious distinction among NCR towns in recent years as being incessantly prone to witnesses flooding, waterlogging and general infrastructural collapse.

Dahiya took charge as MCG commissioner on May 6, 2025. Before his appointment in Gurugram, he served as deputy commissioner of Jhajjar, Kaithal, Nuh and Hisar districts. He has also worked as administrator (headquarters) of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panchkula and as additional director of the Urban Estates Department.

Also read: ‘Poor planning, children unable to reach schools’: Dug up roads leave Gurugram residents struggling in monsoon

Reshuffle affects Faridabad The reshuffle also affected senior officers in other municipal corporations. Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata was transferred and appointed director, Medical Education and Research, Haryana, and special secretary, Medical Education and Research Department. He has also been given the additional charge of director, State Transport, Haryana.

Replacing him in Faridabad is 2011-batch IAS officer Yashendra Singh, who has been appointed as the new MCF commissioner.

Also read: 21 IAS, 42 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Thursday’s reshuffle marked the third commissioner-level posting involving major municipal corporations in Haryana in 15 months.