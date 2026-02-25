Haryana steps up anti-cheating measures for board exams in Nuh, Sohna, Gurugram

Amid heightened concern over past incidents of mass cheating and paper leak allegations, the district administration has completed extensive preparations for the Class X and XII Haryana Board examinations in Nuh, scheduled from February 25 to April 1, setting up 65 examination centres at 55 locations and introducing intensified monitoring and enforcement measures, officials said. People have students cheat in their boards examinations at a school in Haryana's Nuh district in 2024. (PTI)

Deputy commissioner Akhil Pilani said eight centres have been categorised as “highly sensitive” and seven as “sensitive”, based on past records and vulnerability assessments. “The administration is committed to conducting the board examinations in a free, fair and transparent manner. There will be zero tolerance towards malpractice,” he said.

In the Nuh sub-division, Government Senior Secondary Schools at Ferozepur Namak, Tapkan (B-1) and Tapkan (B-2) have been declared highly sensitive. Sensitive centres include Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin Khan Mew Senior Secondary School, Nuh; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nuh; Green Field High School; and Haji Bakshi Memorial Senior Secondary School, Satputiyaka. Several other government and private schools across the sub-division have also been designated as examination centres.

In Ferozepur Jhirka, Government Senior Secondary School, Mandi Khera has been marked sensitive, while additional centres have been established in Bhadas, Ahmadbass, Alipur Tigra and nearby areas.

In Tauru, four centres — Bissar Akbarpur, Hasanpur Tauru (B-1), Hasanpur Tauru Girls School and Rathiwass Government Senior Secondary School — have been categorised as highly sensitive. In Punhana, Government Senior Secondary School (B-1), Punhana has been marked highly sensitive, while two other centres fall in the sensitive category.

To ensure strict supervision, the district magistrate has appointed duty magistrates at every examination centre, drawn from various government departments. These magistrates have been vested with executive powers to maintain law and order, prevent unauthorised entry, and take immediate action in cases of cheating, impersonation or other irregularities during examination hours.

Pilani directed officials from the administration, education and police departments to work in close coordination. He said candidates would be allowed entry only after proper frisking and verification, and mobile phones, electronic devices and Bluetooth gadgets would be strictly prohibited inside examination centres. Photocopy shops near centres have been ordered to remain closed during exam hours, and all schools must ensure functional CCTV cameras as well as grilled windows and ventilators.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar said adequate police force would be deployed at all centres and that no crowding would be allowed within a 50 metre radius. DSPs and SHOs have been instructed to conduct regular inspections and ensure police presence well before the start of examinations, he said.

A district control room has been set up at +91 01267 297690 to address complaints during the examination period. Officials said these measures are aimed at ensuring calm, cheat free and credible board examinations across Nuh district.

Separately, Gurugram district has been allotted 64 examination centres across urban and semi urban areas, including Sector 4/7 (Urban Estate), Sector 10, Rajiv Nagar, Palam Vihar, Badshahpur, Kadipur, Manesar, Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar.

Officials said Gurugram’s centres will function under enhanced supervision, with CCTV surveillance, strict frisking of candidates and prohibition of mobile phones and electronic devices, as part of the state’s efforts to ensure cheat free and transparent examinations.