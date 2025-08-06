Haryana’s largest flower market to come up in Gurugram’s Sector 109

The Haryana government has approved the setting up of the region’s biggest wholesale flower market in Sector 109, in Pawala Khusrupur village, Gurugram, officials, aware of the matter, said. (Representative image) Gurugram wholesale flower market at Mahavir Chowk in Gurugram. (HT Archive)

Spread across 10 acres and strategically located near the rapidly developing Dwarka Expressway, the National Capital Region’s (NCR) largest flower mandi will cater to farmers, traders, retailers, and end-consumers alike. Initially proposed in 2019 and later stalled, the project was revived after Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced its inclusion in the 2025 state budget.

The project will be executed jointly by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore.

According to officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the land has already been identified by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and formal approval from the MCG headquarters is awaited.

“This will be one of the biggest and most modern flower mandis in the National Capital Region,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner. “Earlier, the mandi was proposed on 8.3 acres in Sector 52A, but Sector 109 was chosen due to better accessibility, more space and integration with the Dwarka Expressway.”

HSVP chief administrator, Chander Shekhar Khare, said that the project to develop a flower market in Gurugram is a priority project for the state government, and land for the purpose has been identified near the Dwarka Expressway. “This land is owned by MCG and a flower market can be developed there as it will have easy access to Delhi- NCR. The project can be developed by either HSVP or MCG according to the directions of the state government,” he said.

The flower market will feature modern infrastructure including an auction centre, a grading and sorting facility, cold storage units, research and training centres and designated retail spaces. Once operational, it is expected to handle a ₹275 crore trade annually— diverting a significant share from the ₹650– ₹700 crore flower trade currently underway at Delhi’s Ghazipur mandi.

Local farmers and residents have expressed optimism over the decision. “Finally, Haryana’s flower growers will have a dedicated market that reduces our dependence on Delhi. The mandi will cut down transport costs and increase farmers’ profit margins,” said Dahiya.

For residents, particularly florists and homemakers in Gurugram’s luxury housing sectors, the market will offer the promise of affordability and convenience.

“Right now, we travel to Delhi—often to Ghazipur or Shahdara—to buy fresh flowers for weddings or religious functions. Prices in Gurugram are 40–50% higher than Delhi. With a flower market here, we hope for quality flowers at reasonable rates,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Imperial Garden, Sector 102, and the deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Group Development Authority (DXPGDA).

Rajat Kapoor, a wedding planner from Sector 110, echoed similar views, “It’s a long-overdue step. Gurugram hosts hundreds of weddings every year, and flowers are a major cost component. A local wholesale market could help control budgets.”

Villagers in Pawala Khusrupur, where the flower market is being planned, are also hopeful of employment opportunities and infrastructure development. “This will change the face of our village,” said Ramesh Yadav, a local resident. “Roads, lights and jobs will follow.”

If approvals proceed on schedule, the flower market is expected to be operational by mid-2026, ending a decade-long wait for Haryana’s own flower trading hub.