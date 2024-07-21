Hry prepares for Nuh procession, suspends internet

The Haryana government on Sunday suspended mobile internet services in Nuh and imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal announced that they plan to conduct a religious procession through the district on Monday. RAF personnel at Gurugram- Nuh border in August 2023 after communal violence broke out in the district. (PTI)

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata confirmed that permission has been granted for the yatra, adding that mobile internet services will only be resumed at 6pm on Monday.

Vijay Pratap Singh, the superintendent of police of the district, said stringent security measures are in place to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth conduct of the event. The SP led a flag march through the district, with police maintaining a vigilant presence at key locations, including Nuh city, the Nalhareswar temple, Aravalli hills, Badkali Chowk, Jhirkehswar temple, and Sringeshwar Temple (Singar).

The precautionary measures have been taken keeping in mind the annual event, named the Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra, initiated by VHP in 2020. The purpose of the procession is to “revive holy Hindu sites” in Nuh — a district around 50km from Gurugram, where Muslims constitute 79.2% of the population, according to the 2011 Census.

The procession begins with a ceremonial “jal abhishek” (pouring of sacred water) at the Nalhar Mahadev temple. This ancient temple, surrounded by the Aravallis near Nuh city, is believed to date back to the time of the Pandavas, and houses the Nalhar Pandava Reservoir.

On July 31, 2023, communal violence broke out in Nalhar village of Nuh after mobs attacked the procession. The ensuing violence spread to other parts of Haryana, including Gurugram, leading to the death of six people, with a further 88 injured. Police later said that they believe the clashes were triggered by three provocative videos released by cow vigilantes on social media — two by Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, and another by Raj Kumar (better known as Bittu Bajrangi) — ahead of the religious procession.

With VHP and Bajrang Dal giving a call for a fresh yatra on July 22 this year, Haryana additional chief secretary (home) Anurag Rastogi issued an order to suspend mobile internet services as well as bulk SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services on mobile networks (excluding voice calls) in Nuh. They said Rastogi issued the orders under provisions of section 20(2) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Khadgata said the orders have been issued to prevent any disruption to peace and public order in the district.

“The suspension is aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory content and false rumours that could potentially incite violence, damage public and private property, and disrupt law and order. The misuse of internet services to circulate misleading information through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, and to mobilise and organise crowds for violent activities, has necessitated this action,” Khadgata said.

Meanwhile, SP Singh said that police have deployed personnel on the ground and in the air, with commando units, mounted police, dog squads, bomb squads, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel on high alert.

“An intensive surveillance operation, including drone monitoring and dog squad searches, was carried out. Checkpoints have been set up where vehicles entering and leaving the area are being inspected through videography and dog squad checks. Mounted police units have also been stationed at various locations across the district,” he said.

Nuh police also issued a special traffic advisory for the duration of the yatra, with heavy vehicles advised to enter the district only after the event has concluded. They have also employed videography to monitor vehicles from other states and districts.