Gurugram: A committee representing landowners from six villages on Monday submitted a memorandum to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, seeking higher compensation for land being acquired for construction of Greater Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) road. The landowners have been asked to meet the deputy commissioner on Wednesday. more

The delegation, led by Tejpal Tanwar, MLA, Sohna, met the chief minister at Gurugram University in Sector 51, where he was attending a two-day national panchayat on empowering panchayats and urban local bodies.

The state government is acquiring 160 acres in Behrampur, Ullawas, Kadarpur, Badshahpur, Maidawas and Dhumaspur for the road, which will connect Faridabad Road with Sohna road. The LAO office, Gurugram on announced an award of ₹986 crore for the land on November 13.

“We have sought compensation of at least ₹30 crore per acre, while the prevailing market rate is ₹50 to ₹60 crore,” said Ravinder Numberdar from Berhampur village, who was part of the delegation.

The landowners have been asked to meet the deputy commissioner on Wednesday, he added.

Advocate Mahender Dayma from Ullawas said they had also sought compensation for structures on the acquired land. “If the compensation is not increased, the government should grant transferable development rights to land owners, which they can monetise later,” he said.

The Haryana government’s award provides compensation ranging from ₹4.92 crore to ₹8.25 crore per acre, according to officials.