Man beaten by cow vigilantes on Delhi-Mumbai E-way

A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of cow vigilantes near Kolgaon Bridge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning on suspicion of transporting beef, police said. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the allegations and identify the assailants. (File Photo)

The man, identified as Aslam Khan from Agon village, was later taken into custody along with a sack of suspected 100 kg meat and an unregistered motorcycle.

Police said the Ferozepur Jhirka police control room received a call about a man being attacked near the highway. Upon reaching the location, officers found Khan injured and transported him to a hospital. “During initial questioning, Aslam allegedly admitted to slaughtering a cow along with two or three others near Kolgaon Hill and was transporting the meat for sale when he was attacked,” said Nuh SP Vijay Pratap Singh.

According to Khan’s statement, a group of four to five men initially stopped him, with three more joining in the assault before fleeing, leaving him injured. He claimed he could identify the attackers if confronted.

A case has been registered at Ferozepur Jhirka police station under Sections 8/13(3), 3/13(1), 17HGS, and GS Act, police said. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to verify the allegations and identify the assailants. The seized meat sample has been sent for forensic analysis to confirm whether it was beef. Khan remains in the hospital under medical observation, and police are working to locate others allegedly involved.