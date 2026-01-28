Man brandishes pistol during road rage in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar, booked

A man was booked for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist and pointing what appeared to be a pistol at his chest following a road rage incident in the crowded Sadar Bazar area on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. Police say the incident followed a minor collision, with the suspect fleeing after a traffic cop tried to stop the car. (REUTERS)

Police said the incident took place between 4.16pm and 4.25pm near the Sadar Bazar post office when the victim’s motorcycle accidentally brushed against the side mirror of an MG Hector car bearing a Gurugram registration number, triggering an argument.

The victim was identified as Vinod Kumar, 36, who was returning to his residence in Sector 6 from his workplace in Manesar at the time, police said.

Investigators said the suspect intercepted Kumar’s motorcycle, took out a pistol from his car and pointed it at the victim’s chest. When Kumar attempted to record the incident on his phone, the suspect allegedly snatched the device and handed it to a woman seated inside the car. Police said the suspect also assaulted Kumar before returning the phone, which had been switched off by the woman.

According to police, Kumar raised an alarm and approached a traffic police official deployed at a nearby signal for help. The official attempted to stop the MG Hector by standing in front of it, but the suspect accelerated and fled from the spot.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act at City Gurugram police station on Monday night.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said CCTV footage and video recordings of the incident are available. “The suspect will be arrested soon,” he said.