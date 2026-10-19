Man held for cheating Italian woman of ₹98,000 dies in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail

A 36-year-old inmate in Gurugram’s Bhondsi district jail died on Monday morning allegedly after suffering breathing issues, officials said, adding that the man was arrested on October 1 this year for duping a 50-year-old Italian woman of around ₹98,000. Akhil Maurya collapsed within a minute of complaining of breathing difficulties and was declared dead on arrival at Gurugram’s Civil Hospital. (Pexel/Representational)

The inmate, Akhil Maurya, was from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh and lived in Gurugram Sector 17. He worked in a multinational cyber security firm, officials said.

Anil Kumar, deputy superintendent, Bhondsi district jail, said Maurya suddenly started complaining of breathing issues at 10am on Monday. “Within a minute, he collapsed. Inmates who were inside the barrack that time with Maurya alerted prison authorities,” he said.

Kumar said he was taken to the jail hospital, but as he was critical, they rushed him to Civil Hospital in Sector 10A, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Preliminary assessment points to possible cardiac arrest “Prima facie, it seems that he suffered a cardiac arrest. However, exact cause of death will be clear after autopsy is carried out,” he said.

According to police, the two had entered into a relationship via social media earlier this year, police said. The man then borrowed money from her, saying he has lost his job. However, police said that immediately after getting money, he severed all connections with her.

She then flew to India and filed a cheating case against him.

Meanwhile, the woman expressed shock on Maurya’s death. “My deepest condolences to his family. I pray they cope with the situation,” she said.