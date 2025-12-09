Search
Man held for strangling woman to death, burying her body in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:32 am IST

The deceased, identified as Jabeda Khatoon, hailed from Kakalbangi Jogiyaon at Darrang in Assam. She lived with a friend in a rented room at Sukhrali, Sector-18, who filed a missing persons report at sector-18 police station on November 1.

Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his 32-year-old girlfriend to death and burying her body in an empty plot near Leisure valley park in Sector-29 over refusal to engage physically, said police.

Police said the incident took place on November 27 (Representative photo)
Police said the incident took place between 2am and 2.30am on November 27, however, her body was recovered on Sunday morning.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, works as an air-conditioner mechanic and hails from Rajasthan’s Kotputli. He lived in a rented room in Sushant Lok Phase-I, police added.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police public relations officer said the two knew each other for over 2.5 years.“Khatoon frequently visited his room. She had left her room at 12.10am and told her roommate that she would return in two hours. Later, an altercation broke out between the two when Kumar wanted to get physically involved, however, Khatoon decided to leave,” he said.

In a fit of rage, the accused took Khatoon on his motorcycle to a secluded plot, strangulated her and buried the body, added Turan.

Follow Us On