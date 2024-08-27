MCG accelerates road repairs in Gurugram ahead of 2024 Haryana assembly elections

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its road repair efforts across the city, addressing the severe damage caused during the recent monsoon season ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections. With at least 10 dedicated teams deployed, the MCG is focusing on the most affected areas to ensure smoother commutes for residents, officials said. This initiative is seen as crucial by the administration, which is eager to present well-maintained urban infrastructure to voters, they added. A damage road in Palam Vihar area in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar reported that since August 19, the corporation has filled 1,545 potholes citywide. “We have identified the worst-affected areas and prioritized repairs in those regions. Out of the 35 wards where potholes were filled and roads were repaired, Ward 12 and Ward 2 were the most severely damaged. In Ward 12, we filled 99 potholes, while in Ward 2, 91 potholes were repaired,” Bangar said. Other significantly impacted wards include 32, 26, 25, 21, 12, 6, and 1, said officials.

However, residents in these areas have expressed mixed feelings, with relief at the repairs being tempered by frustration over the timing. Sunil Sareen, a resident of Sector 102 and deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association (DXP-GDA), questioned why the civic agency waited until the elections were approaching to act. “They should have repaired the roads before, since we were facing trouble commuting on the stretches. The potholes here were causing so many problems, especially during the rains. It always seems like the authorities only pay attention when elections are around the corner. The majority of DXP Sector roads become non-motorable after rains,” Sareen added.

Similarly, in Sector 57, where significant repairs were also carried out, resident Mohit Sharma shared skepticism over the recent push for development. “The road in front of my house had been in terrible shape for months, and it was becoming dangerous to drive on. I’m happy that the MCG is finally doing something about it, but it’s hard not to see this as just a way to win votes. I hope these repairs are part of a long-term plan and not just a quick fix,” Sharma added.

Despite skepticism from residents about the timing of the maintenance push, some residents are simply grateful for the improvements. Suman Luthra, a resident of GurgaonOne Apartments in Sector 22, expressed relief. “We have been dealing with these bad roads for so long, and it’s been a nightmare, especially for the elderly and children. Whatever the reason, I am just glad they are fixing them. I hope the repairs last,” Luthra said.

However, not all feedback has been positive. In areas where repairs have yet to be completed, frustration continues to mount. Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 37, where repairs have been slower, voiced his concerns. “While other areas are getting their roads fixed, we are still dealing with huge potholes and flooded streets. The MCG needs to address all areas, not just the ones they think are important for the elections,” Yadav added.

The MCG’s road repair initiative appears to be an effort to address long-standing infrastructure issues ahead of the elections, residents allege. As residents closely monitor the situation, the effectiveness and durability of these repairs will likely influence public opinion as the city heads to the polls, said Mohit Grover, Congress leader.

MCG joint commissioner YS Gupta said that they will complete filling the potholes by the end of this month. “The work got delayed since it was monsoons, our teams have already identified the spots and after completing mapping of the areas, we have started the repairing work in all the wards including Dwarka Expressway,” he added.