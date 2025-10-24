MCG chief conducts citywide inspection, cracks down on illegal dumping

In a move to improve sanitation and ensure timely waste management, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Thursday conducted a citywide inspection of garbage collection points and key roads and directed officials to intensify cleanliness drives and curb illegal dumping.

The inspection started at the Beriwala Bagh secondary garbage collection point. Dahiya, along with additional commissioner Ravindra Yadav and joint commissioners Dr. Naresh Kumar and Ravindra Malik, reviewed waste-lifting operations.

Dahiya instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning and prompt removal of garbage from the site. “Timely waste collection and visible improvement in sanitation are top priorities,” he said.

Officials said that view cutters have already been installed at the site to prevent roadside dumping.A boundary wall will soon be constructed to further contain litter. “The condition of the site has improved significantly after installation of view cutters,” said Dahiya.

Dahiya then inspected the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and directed sanitation teams to expedite removal of garbage, construction debris, and horticultural waste along the road. He further instructed the joint commissioner to ensure that all waste and rubble opposite the Business Zone area be cleared before his next inspection, in early November.

MCG commissioner also directed engineers to timely repair the water leakage points along the road.

During his visit to MG Road near pillar number 48, Dahiya instructed that debris be removed immediately and waste collected from across the city be transported regularly to the Bandhwari waste treatment plant. He also inspected 9A Road and Faridabad Road, ordering swift removal of roadside construction waste.

Citing visible improvements at the Bandhwari waste management site, Dahiya said, “The area looks cleaner and more organised due to the installation of view cutters and plantation drives along the Faridabad Road stretch.”

The MCG chief said strict action will be taken against illegal garbage dumping along roadsides, green belts, and public spaces. “Effective action will be taken against violators. The Sanitation Security Force will intensify surveillance, and vehicles found dumping waste illegally will be seized. Heavy penalties and FIRs will be registered against offenders,” Dahiya said.

He added that the corporation’s goal is to make Gurugram a clean, beautiful, and pollution-free city, and that all officials and field teams are working in full coordination to achieve that objective.