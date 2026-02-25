MCG chief orders crackdown on pending civic complaints in Gurugram

In a bid to curb rising civic issues, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner on Tuesday, directed officials to actively address complaints filed by citizens and take accountability for their respective areas. Commissioner says performance will be judged by visible ground improvement, not complaint numbers; focus on proactive fault repair. (HT Archive)

Chairing a review meeting with executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers at the MCG office, commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that negligence in basic services such as roads, sewerage, drinking water supply and street lighting, would not be tolerated, said officials who attended the meeting. He said timely and high-quality action in these areas is essential to improving citizens’ quality of life.

Officials told HT that Dahiya instructed officials to conduct regular field visits in their respective jurisdictions to identify problems at the ground level. He instructed junior engineers to remain active in the field and address faults as soon as they are noticed, without waiting for complaints to be formally registered.

“Officers must take ownership of their areas. If a road is damaged, a sewer is overflowing, or a streetlight is not functioning, action should be taken immediately,” Dahiya said.

Reviewing complaints pending on the “Mhari Sadak” portal and thecomplaint handling system (CHS) portal, Dahiya told officials that a high number of pending complaints reflects poorly on the corporation’s functioning and reduces public trust.

He said resolving complaints should not be treated as a routine formality, but as an opportunity to fix systemic issues. He added that the ultimate goal of MCG should be to adopt a work culture where residents do not feel the need to lodge complaints at all.

“Citizens should see visible improvement on the ground. That is the true measure of efficiency,” he said.

Officials said that the commissioner said if civic issues persist for long, strict action will be taken against the responsible officials.

The commissioner said the success of the civic body would now be measured by visible improvements on the ground rather than the number of complaints received, said officials.

