MCG launches cleanliness drive, 3 WhatsApp numbers for waste related complaints

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday launched a seven-day mega cleanliness drive to remove the mounds of garbage lying on the roads and market areas. The campaign also included the launch of three WhatsApp numbers for residents to raise waste-related complaints — solid waste, horticulture waste as well as construction and demolition (C&D) waste, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Heaps of garbage lie on either side of a road at Sector-5 near Chintpurni Mandir on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar)

The development came amid the 52-day strike being held by the city’s sanitation workers who are demanding an increase in salary, regularisation of staff on pay roll and reinstating services of those who have been laid off.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said that residents and their associations can lodge complaints on the given numbers along with pictures so that the teams can address the issue and get the area cleaned within seven days. The WhatsApp numbers were shared are — 7290097521 for garbage related complaints, 7290088127 for C&D waste related complaints and 7290076135 for horticulture waste related complaints. The complaints received will be resolved with promptness.

Despite several measures being taken in the past, MCG was unable to resolve the sanitation issue, following which the resident welfare associations (RWAs) alleged that the roads and markets are littered with garbage despite repeated complaints.

MCG has been facing sharp criticism for its failure to keep the city clean due to the ongoing strike of sanitation workers. Under the seven-day mega cleanliness drive, MCG will ensure that solid, C&D and horticulture waste is cleared and pictures are shared with the RWAs concerned.

The civic body officials said that under the campaign, 52 teams have been engaged in full capacity from the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and MCG in different areas with adequate manpower, machinery and other resources. Teams from both MCG and GMDA comprising nearly 30 members each have been formed for the campaign, officials said.

Meena conducted surprise checks in over 20 areas to inspect the drive and gave necessary directions to the teams present on the spot. “Under the special campaign, all the three helpline WhatsApp numbers are active. On Saturday, residents sent 41 complaints through WhatsApp, which were resolved by the teams concerned by taking immediate action. These include 15 complaints related to horticulture waste, 11 complaints related to C&D waste and 15 complaints related to garbage,” he said.

Action on unauthorised C&D waste dumping

MCG officials said caught a man red-handed with a tractor-trolley while he was dumping C&D waste at Khushboo Chowk on Saturday. The vehicle was confiscated and a fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on him for violation of rules.

Meena said that C&D waste dumping in public places, drains, roadsides, green belt areas etc. will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Those carrying out C&D activities have been asked to deliver the waste directly to the Basai plant. Strict action will be taken against those involved in unauthorised dumping,” he said.

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of MCG, said that under the campaign, garbage, debris and horticulture waste were picked up from at least 12 crossings, markets, and residential areas and the roads were cleaned.

On the first day of the campaign, over 800 tonnes of garbage, 1,000 tonnes of C&D waste and 100 trolley full of horticulture waste were collected, said MCG officials.

Senior officials from the district administration, GMDA and MCG will also conduct inspections across the city. If any negligence in clearing waste is found during the campaign, strict action is likely to be taken against the entire team, officials said.