MCG launches drive to repair, restore streetlights across Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a special campaign to repair and restore dysfunctional streetlights on major roads, intersections, residential colonies, and public spaces. MCG officials said the campaign has been designed with a monitoring mechanism. (HT Archive)

The initiative, rolled out under the directions of MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, is being implemented in phases with the goal of keeping all stretches under the corporation’s jurisdiction well-lit. Officials said the move is aimed at enhancing convenience for residents, improving road safety, and reducing the risk of crimes in poorly lit areas.

MCG officials noted that hundreds of complaints are filed each month about damaged or non-functional streetlights, particularly in newly developed sectors along the Dwarka Expressway, arterial routes linking old and new Gurugram, and residential colonies. Residents have complained that many of these stretches turn pitch dark after sunset, making commuting unsafe, especially for pedestrians, women, and senior citizens.

As part of the drive, technical teams have been deployed to conduct surveys and carry out urgent repairs of non-functional, burnt-out, or broken streetlights. In areas where infrastructure has worn out, new poles, wiring, and LED fixtures are being installed. Priority is being given to corridors where inadequate lighting is linked to frequent accidents or where security concerns have been flagged. These include national highway corridors, bus stands, market areas, and roads leading to the railway station, as well as densely populated localities such as DLF, Sushant Lok, Palam Vihar, and Sector 37.

Highlighting the importance of proper illumination, Dahiya said, “Adequate lighting plays a crucial role in ensuring public safety. A well-lit city not only makes commuting easier but also reduces the risk of road accidents and discourages anti-social activities. Our focus is to make Gurugram brighter and safer for all.” He added that residents should actively participate by reporting dysfunctional streetlights to the MCG helpline (18001801817) or through the online grievance system, assuring that complaints would be addressed promptly.

Women commuters in particular have underlined the safety benefits. Megha Sharma, a resident of Palam Vihar who travels daily, said, “Several stretches near the Dwarka Expressway and service lanes turn pitch dark at night. It becomes unsafe for women travelling alone. This campaign is much needed, but strict monitoring should follow to make sure the work is not left halfway.”

MCG officials said the campaign has been designed with a monitoring mechanism. Once repaired, streetlights will undergo periodic inspection, with ward-level engineers held accountable for upkeep. “We are moving towards a system of smart streetlighting with remote monitoring, which will reduce delays in repairs,” a senior MCG engineer said.

The corporation expects to cover all key stretches of Gurugram within the next few weeks. Major corridors are likely to see improvements this month, while interior colonies and bylanes will be taken up in later phases. Officials said the effort was part of targeted interventions to address civic issues in a rapidly expanding city and boost confidence in Gurugram’s preparedness as a modern, global hub.