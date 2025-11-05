MCG seals Appu Ghar amusement park over ₹7.43 Crore property tax dues

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed the city’s iconic Appu Ghar Amusement Park, located in Sector 29, over an outstanding property tax dues exceeding ₹7.43 crore. The action was taken against International Recreation and Amusement Ltd., the firm operating the park, after it allegedly ignored multiple tax payment notices issued by the civic body. A team from the MCG reached the site on Tuesday morning and carried out the sealing following due legal process. (HT Photo)

A team from the MCG, led by zonal taxation officer BS Chhokkar, reached the site on Tuesday morning and carried out the sealing following due legal process. Officials said that despite repeated reminders and notices, the park management had not deposited the pending dues, prompting the corporation to take strict enforcement action.

“The MCG will not spare any establishment that defaults on property tax payments. Repeated reminders were issued to Appu Ghar as they had not paid taxes since 2014, but no payment was made. Hence, the corporation proceeded with sealing the premises as per law,” said MCG officials.

MCG commissioner Dahiya said that the move was part of the corporation’s ongoing effort to strengthen tax compliance and fiscal discipline across the city. “Ensuring property tax discipline is among MCG’s top priorities,” Dahiya said. “When repeated notices failed to elicit payment, the corporation had no option but to act decisively. Similar action will be taken in all cases where property owners fail to clear outstanding dues despite due notice.”

Dahiya added, “The funds collected are directly used for improving sanitation, roads, and essential civic infrastructure. Defaulting on such payments delays public welfare projects and affects overall city management.”

Despite repeated attempts by HT, the company representatives did not respond for a comment on the matter by the time of going to print.

According to MCG officials, property tax collection has been a major concern this financial year, with several commercial and institutional establishments defaulting on payments. The civic body has recently intensified its tax recovery campaign, conducting a series of sealing drives across multiple zones. “This is part of a larger exercise to ensure accountability and revenue recovery. Every rupee collected goes back into city development,” an official from the tax department said.

The MCG has also urged all property owners, including RWAs, commercial complexes, and private firms, to pay their property tax dues on time. “Citizens’ cooperation is vital to maintain the city’s growth momentum and infrastructure quality,” Dahiya said. “We appeal to all taxpayers to clear their dues promptly and contribute to Gurugram’s development.”