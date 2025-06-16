MCG to hire 144 asst. sanitary inspectors to boost Gurugram’s cleaniness

leena.dhankhar@hindustantimes.com The new supervisory layer is aimed at plugging this gap and ensuring end use of allocated funds, commissioner Dahiya said. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon hire 144 assistant sanitary inspectors (ASIs) on a contractual basis through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) in a bid to strengthen urban sanitation and address longstanding workforce gaps, officials said, adding that recruitments will start from this month and the new ASIs will be deployed within two months.

The move follows an internal review revealing a critical shortfall in supervisory staff for sanitation operations. Currently, just five sanctioned ASIs oversee 5,824 Safai Karamcharis and Sewermen, a ratio MCG officials describe as untenable.

“The current structure falls far short of operational requirements,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, adding that based on the civic body’s 36 wards, at least four ASIs per ward are needed to ensure effective supervision. This translates to 144 ASIs — the number now being recruited, he said.

The hiring is expected to boost frontline oversight, optimise use of sanitation machinery, and expedite grievance redressal, according to Dahiya. “Deploying 144 ASIs across 36 wards, each covering designated zones, will improve manpower and machinery monitoring, ensuring cost-effective use of resources,” he added.

Over the years, MCG has incurred high costs on sanitation without effective execution. The new supervisory layer is aimed at plugging this gap and ensuring end use of allocated funds, commissioner Dahiya said.

The financial outlay for the ASIs is estimated at ₹4.04 crore annually, with each ASI to be paid ₹23,400 per month. This cost will be borne entirely by the MCG, with no dependency on external loans or grants, officials said. The 2025–26 budget already accounts for this expenditure, signalling the civic body’s forward planning.

The issue was raised by Dahiya himself at a May 28 review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department, where he flagged inefficient spending and under-utilisation of machinery as key concerns.

In response to the recruitment order, the Gururgam sanitation worker’s union welcomed the step. “This recruitment will lead to better organisation and support for our sanitation workers. It shows a commitment to improving the conditions on the ground, which will ultimately lead to a cleaner Gurugram for everyone,” said a member, requesting anonymity.