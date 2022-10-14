Metro Lite to connect two Metro routes in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is deliberating to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for connecting Mohan Nagar metro station with Vaishali, and Noida Sector 62 Metro Station with Sahibabad with Metro Lite. Ghaziabad city has two metro routes - part of the Blue Line which runs between Vaishali and Anand Vihar, and a section of the Red Line that connects New Bus Adda with Dilshad Garden. A pillar has also been constructed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to facilitate the Noida Sector 62 and Sahibabad connection.

Funding issues have posed several hindrances to the project for several years now, compelling the GDA to consider multiple options for modes of transport. The authority has already considered and ruled out ropeway and Metro Neo as alternate modes of transport to link the metro stations. “We will now prepare a DPR for the two routes with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The official communication will be sent to DMRC this week. They will find it easy to prepare the DPR as they have already conducted detailed studies for the two routes,” Rakesh Kumar Gupta, chief engineer, GDA, said.

“Once the DPR is prepared, we will send it to the state government for approval and also seek funding. The per kilometre cost of Metro Lite is about ₹150 crore, lower in comparison to Metro. The passengers per hour per direction (PHPDT) of Metro Neo is about 8,000 and about 15,000 for Metro Lite. Hence, we are now looking to prepare a DPR for Metro Lite. The ropeway project is not being considered at present,” Gupta added.

The DMRC submitted a project report to the GDA in January 2020, which estimated a budget of ₹1,517 crore for the Sector 62 and Sahibabad route, and ₹1,808.22 crore for the Vaishali and Mohan Nagar route. Last year, the authority also got a DPR prepared for a ropeway project with an estimated ridership of 80,000 passengers per week. The authority then considered Metro Neo, a mass rapid transit system providing low-cost, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly urban transport solutions for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Compared to Neo, Metro Lite is an urban transit system which is planned in cities having lower ridership projections and is intended to act as a feeder system for existing metro systems.

The linking of these metro routes has also been a major concern for residents. “The authority has no funds and the two metro routes cannot be connected with any other mode of transport. The GDA must try to get their pending infrastructure development funds from the state government and execute the project,” Rajendra Tyagi, councillor, Raj Nagar, said.

“The GDA is just trying to confuse people by jumping from one project to other. They must wait till their financial position improves and build metro connectivity so that commuters don’t need to break their journey midway,” Sanjay Singh, councillor, Shipra Sun City, Indirapuram, said.

