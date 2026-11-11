Minor held for killing man by hurling stone during cracker dispute in Gurugram: Police
An argument broke out between the two, following which the minor allegedly threw a stone at the deceased, the police said.
A minor was apprehended for allegedly throwing a stone at a 29-year-old man from the terrace of a four-storey building in Gurugram during a dispute over bursting of crackers, leading to his death, police said.
The incident took place in Manohar Nagar under the New Colony police station limits around 10.30pm on Sunday, when the deceased – Mithun Kumar, a resident of Arjun Nagar – had gone to meet an acquaintance, according to a complaint filed by his brother.
The family received information around 11pm that Mithun had sustained a head injury after being hit by a stone. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the complaint added.
According to the police, the family later learnt that someone had allegedly thrown a stone from the terrace of a four-storey building behind a rented house in the neighbourhood, which struck Kumar on the head.
During the course of questioning, the minor allegedly told police that he was bursting firecrackers on the terrace, while Kumar was doing the same in the lane below. An argument broke out between the two, following which the minor allegedly threw a stone at the deceased, the police said.
Based on the complaint and medical report, a First Information Report was registered at New Colony police station on Monday under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The minor was apprehended on Tuesday.
A detailed probe is underway, the police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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