Minor held for killing man by hurling stone during cracker dispute in Gurugram: Police

A minor was apprehended for allegedly throwing a stone at a 29-year-old man from the terrace of a four-storey building in Gurugram during a dispute over bursting of crackers, leading to his death, police said. The police said a detailed probe is underway. (HT file photo)

The incident took place in Manohar Nagar under the New Colony police station limits around 10.30pm on Sunday, when the deceased – Mithun Kumar, a resident of Arjun Nagar – had gone to meet an acquaintance, according to a complaint filed by his brother.

The family received information around 11pm that Mithun had sustained a head injury after being hit by a stone. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the complaint added.

According to the police, the family later learnt that someone had allegedly thrown a stone from the terrace of a four-storey building behind a rented house in the neighbourhood, which struck Kumar on the head.

During the course of questioning, the minor allegedly told police that he was bursting firecrackers on the terrace, while Kumar was doing the same in the lane below. An argument broke out between the two, following which the minor allegedly threw a stone at the deceased, the police said.

Based on the complaint and medical report, a First Information Report was registered at New Colony police station on Monday under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The minor was apprehended on Tuesday.

A detailed probe is underway, the police said.