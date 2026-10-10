NHAI opens Kakoria flyover for traffic on Gurugram-Rewari highway

Gurugram: The 1.2-km flyover is around 40 km from the Dwarka Expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday opened the Kakoria flyover on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway (NH-352W), near Rewari, for trial traffic movement on both sides, easing access to the highway for commuters travelling between Rewari, Pataudi and Gurugram, officials said on Friday.

The 1.2-km flyover is around 40 km from the Dwarka Expressway. A senior NHAI official said the structure had been opened after load testing. The Jamalpur flyover was also opened for traffic last week following load testing.

NHAI aims to complete the 45-km highway, being built at a cost of around ₹1,900 crore, by the end of November, except for the flyover at the Dwarka Expressway and a rail overbridge near Pahadi village, which are scheduled for completion by March 31, officials said.

The project, originally scheduled for completion two years ago, was delayed by the relocation of high-tension power lines and delays in obtaining clearances for land acquisition and tree felling, an NHAI official said.

The Patli flyover is expected to be completed by the end of this month, as work is nearing completion, the official said. However, the Wazirpur flyover will take longer, as work to shift high-tension power lines is awaiting a shutdown from the power utility.

“The Wazirpur flyover will have to wait more as we are expecting to get a shutdown from the power utility soon to shift high-tension power lines and once this is done, this section will also become fully operational,” the official said.

The flyover at the Dwarka Expressway is also expected to be completed by March 31, as shifting high-tension power lines is taking time. “We are making efforts to ensure that pending structures on this highway are completed by March 31,” the official said.

A multi-lane free-flow toll plaza has been proposed at Janaula village, officials added.