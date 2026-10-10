NHAI opens Kakoria flyover for traffic on Gurugram-Rewari highway
Gurugram:The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday opened the Kakoria flyover on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway (NH-352W), near Rewari, for trial traffic movement on both sides, easing access to the highway for commuters travelling between Rewari, Pataudi and Gurugram, officials said on Friday
Gurugram:
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday opened the Kakoria flyover on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway (NH-352W), near Rewari, for trial traffic movement on both sides, easing access to the highway for commuters travelling between Rewari, Pataudi and Gurugram, officials said on Friday.
The 1.2-km flyover is around 40 km from the Dwarka Expressway. A senior NHAI official said the structure had been opened after load testing. The Jamalpur flyover was also opened for traffic last week following load testing.
NHAI aims to complete the 45-km highway, being built at a cost of around ₹1,900 crore, by the end of November, except for the flyover at the Dwarka Expressway and a rail overbridge near Pahadi village, which are scheduled for completion by March 31, officials said.
The project, originally scheduled for completion two years ago, was delayed by the relocation of high-tension power lines and delays in obtaining clearances for land acquisition and tree felling, an NHAI official said.
The Patli flyover is expected to be completed by the end of this month, as work is nearing completion, the official said. However, the Wazirpur flyover will take longer, as work to shift high-tension power lines is awaiting a shutdown from the power utility.
“The Wazirpur flyover will have to wait more as we are expecting to get a shutdown from the power utility soon to shift high-tension power lines and once this is done, this section will also become fully operational,” the official said.
The flyover at the Dwarka Expressway is also expected to be completed by March 31, as shifting high-tension power lines is taking time. “We are making efforts to ensure that pending structures on this highway are completed by March 31,” the official said.
A multi-lane free-flow toll plaza has been proposed at Janaula village, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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