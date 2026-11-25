Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
NHAI likely to build elevated road connecting two key Ggm areas
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to undertake the construction of a proposed elevated corridor between the Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, officials aware of the matter said
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to undertake the construction of a proposed elevated corridor between the Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, officials aware of the matter said.
Officials said that the work can be fast-tracked, as the contractor currently undertaking construction of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway can undertake the work and that a fresh tender need not be issued for the project.
A senior NHAI official, asking not to be named, said, “We have been informed verbally about the proposal that the elevated project can be done by NHAI. We will wait till written directions in this regard are received from the state government. There is no need to issue a fresh tender and work can be executed at a fast pace.”
Construction cost for the project, which will be borne by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is estimated at ₹181 crore for the 2.2-kilometre corridor and another ₹100 crore is required to shift utilities on the alignment. The project, which has been in the pipeline for over five years and in its current iteration, comprises a plan to construction an elevated corridor, after considerations of road widening, multiple flyovers and demarcating dedicated lanes failed to take off.
The elevated road project will start from Hero Honda Chowk, parallel to the Metro corridor, and run across Umang Bhardwaj Chowk towards Dwarka Expressway.
In October, GMDA said that the proposed elevated road had been approved by the state government and that the authority would take up project execution. The authority informed the NHAI about the development, but the highway authority declined to shift the utilities, and asked the GMDA to get it done through its contractor.
A GMDA official, when asked about the matter, said that there is a distinct possibility that this project could be taken up by NHAI, as it has already conducted a study and prepared the detailed project report.
“It will take more time for GMDA to execute the project. The final decision and a written order in this regard will come from the government. Whatever directions are issued, we will follow them,” the official, asking not to be named, said.
The construction of this elevated road will reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, establishing a direct link with the Dwarka Expressway. Currently, this road is in a dilapidated condition despite the fact that around 70,000 to 80,000 vehicles use this road daily, leading to perennial rush-hour congestion.
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