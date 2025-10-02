Nuh: Two, including cleric, held for ‘kidnapping’, ‘marrying off’ a minor

Two people including a cleric were arrested in Nuh for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and getting her married after converting her religion, police said on Wednesday. Police said two more suspects linked with Tariq and the cleric have been detained on Wednesday and they were being questioned. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the suspects were identified as Raees-ud-din, 48, and Mohammed Tariq, 24, both residents of Tauru, Nuh. They were arrested on Tuesday and taken on a two-day police remand for interrogation after production before a Faridabad court on Wednesday.

As per police, Tariq had eloped with a 17-year-old girl from Hanuman Nagar in Tauru on August 20.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (Tauru) Abhimanyu Lohan said that during investigation, it was revealed that the cleric had performed all the process of religious conversion of the girl and had then got her married to Tariq on the same day, soon after she was kidnapped.

“All the witnesses shown present in the wedding with signature on documents were unaware that the girl was a minor. Their names and signatures were fraudulently used,” Lohan said.

Lohan said the cleric played key role in the duo’s wedding. “He prepared forged documents to show the minor as an adult with whose consent, her religious conversion was carried out before marriage. He was the one who had prepared her marriage documents too,” said DSP Lohan.

Investigators said that the matter came to light when the girl’s family had approached police on September 26 alleging that Tariq had kidnapped her.The family was trying to locate her but had failed. After getting to know about Tariq and religious conversion, they finally approached police after a month. An FIR was immediately registered at Sadar Tauru police station. According to police, this racket might have trapped more such minor girls.

