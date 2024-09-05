On first day of filing nominations, only 2 candidates from Badshahpur submit papers

Gurugram: On the first day of the nomination process for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, only two candidates from the Badshahpur constituency filed their nomination papers, officials said adding that no other candidate from the Gurugram, Pataudi, or Sohna constituencies submitted their nomination papers. Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer at a press conference about the upcoming assembly elections in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The nomination process, overseen by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, is set to continue until September 12.

Yadav visited the SDM Court at the Mini Secretariat to inspect the arrangements made for the nomination process. “Only four people, including the candidate, are allowed to enter the courtroom during the submission of nomination papers. The candidates need to adhere to the election code of conduct and submit the necessary documents on time, as no nomination papers will be accepted after 3pm,” he said.

At Badshahpur, two independent candidates, Rajesh Bhardwaj from Garhi village and Balwan Singh from Jyoti Park in Gurugram, submitted their nomination papers before SDM Ankit Kumar Choksi. In Sohna and Pataudi, election officers confirmed that while all arrangements were in place, no candidate submitted nomination forms on the first day.

Later, at a press conference, the DC assured the people that all preparations for the upcoming assembly elections were complete in the four constituencies of Gurugram, including Gurugram, Pataudi, Badshahpur, and Sohna. Yadav reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to conducting peaceful, fair, and transparent elections.

He revealed that 14.97 lakh voters are registered in the district, with 1,504 polling booths, including 126 booths in high-rise buildings that will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh voters. “To ensure smooth polling, 12,000 polling staff will be deployed, and they will undergo training in three phases,” he said.

Additionally, the district has deployed 12 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and 20 Flying Squads (FST) to monitor activities during the polls. Furthermore, 101 sector officers will receive specialised training, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be stationed at 200 sensitive polling booths to maintain law and order.

Yadav urged citizens to refrain from linking religious events with political activities during the election period, warning that such actions would be treated as violations of the election code of conduct.

211 complaints resolved via C-Vigil app

Yadav also provided an update on the complaints received through the C-Vigil app, noting that out of 214 complaints, 211 had been resolved in a timely manner. He assured that the administration is fully committed to addressing any violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

To encourage voter turnout, Yadav said that the district administration is actively engaging with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and will reward those with the highest voter participation. He also said that special efforts are being made to encourage first-time voters, particularly the 41,000 new voters aged 18 and above.