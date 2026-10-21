One Ravan, many sizes: Dussehra in Gurugram’s RWAs

Gurugram:

Ravan effigies took centre stage at residential societies during Dussehra celebrations in Gurugram this year, with celebrations ranging from a 40-foot effigy to smaller ones.

Sobha City, which has around 2,000 residents across 15 towers, lit a 40-foot-tall Ravan effigy. The society’s governing body said it may be the tallest effigy in a Gurugram housing society. Last year, the society had lit a 20-foot effigy.

The effigy was secured with ropes on all four sides ahead of the evening celebrations. The governing body said the society organised an in-house Ravan Dahan so residents would not have to travel elsewhere to witness the ritual.

“Last year, we realised that many parents wanted their children to witness Ravan Dahan but often wondered where to take them. This inspired us to organise our own in-house celebrations,” the governing body said, adding that the effigy was burned at the society’s 40-acre land area, following all safety protocols.

“We have a big society and an ICC-standard cricket ground,” a resident said. More than 600 residents gathered to watch the event.

At other societies, organisers kept the effigies smaller because of space constraints and safety concerns.

At Ansal Heights in Sector 92, the organising committee limited the effigy to 15 feet. “There is not enough space to have a taller effigy,” a resident said, adding that a taller effigy could have posed a safety risk if it fell after being burned.

The society also organised food, games and shopping stalls, along with a Dandiya evening attended by 250-300 people.

At Microtek Greenburg in Sector 86, which has 700 flats across 14 towers, an 18-foot Ravan effigy was burnt alongside a 15-foot Meghnad.

The Shree Ram Charit Maanas Ramlila Committee organised Ravan Dahan at a ground near Harish Bakery in sector 31-32, with three 30-foot effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. The committee, which has held the event for nine years, said that around 3,500 people attended the celebrations. The effigies were burned around 9pm.

The arrangements included fire safety personnel and emergency medical support. One fire engine, with seven to eight firemen, and an ambulance were deployed at the site, said Anand Kumar of the committee.

While some societies celebrated in a grand manner, others chose to celebrate on a smaller scale, with space and safety deciding the size of their celebrations.