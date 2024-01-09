close_game
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Pahuja murder: Remand of accused extended by 6 days

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jan 10, 2024 05:28 AM IST

Producing Abhijeet Singh in court on Tuesday, police prayed for an addition remand of seven days, following his initial remand of five days

A Gurugram court on Tuesday extended the police remand of Abhijeet Singh, 56 — the prime accused in the murder of Divya Pahuja — by six days, officials aware of the matter said.

Divya Pahuja was killed on January 2.
Pahuja, 27, an accused in the alleged fake encounter of dreaded gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was out on bail after spending seven years in prison when she was killed on January 2. Police said she was allegedly blackmailing Singh, a hotel owner in the city, who purportedly shot her dead at one of his properties.

Singh, and his employees Hemraj (who goes by a single name), 28, Om Prakash, 23, and Megha Phogat, 20, were arrested in connection with the case. Police also recovered a luxury car used to transport the body from Patiala in Punjab, but the two men who allegedly disposed of the body — identified as Balraj Gill and Ravi Bandra — are yet to be found, and a week after her murder, Pahuja’s body remains missing.

Producing Singh in court on Tuesday, police prayed for an addition remand of seven days, following his initial remand of five days. However, the court extended the remand only by six days.

Separately, investigators said that the search for Pahuja’s body continues. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya, said, “Only Gill and Bandra know where the body was dumped. Raids are on at several locations to arrest them.”

Police also questioned Pahuja’s mother Soniya and sister Naina over allegations that the deceased blackmailed Singh. However, both women refuted the allegations, officers said, adding that the probe is still ongoing.

