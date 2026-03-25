A 19-year-old woman attempted to die by suicide in Palwal after two men she knew allegedly offered her a lift home but instead kidnapped and took her to a flat, where they gang-raped her, police said on Wednesday. The suspects are currently on the run. Palwal gang rape: 19-year-old survivor attempts suicide, 2 accused absconding

The woman tried to hang herself when she finally reached home on March 18 but was saved by family members. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital at first and then later shifted to another private hospital in Dhauj, Faridabad. There, in view of her condition, she was referred to government hospital in Nalhar, Nuh. The victim is in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

On Monday, Palwal police took the victim’s statement after she was able to speak.

According to her statement, the incident took place on the night of March 17 when the victim was near Uttawar in Palwal. She was on her way back from her uncle’s residence on foot.

“The two suspects were travelling in a car and had spotted her walking roadside. They offered her lift to drop her home. Since the victim knew both the suspects, she accepted their offer,” said a senior police officer, adding the suspects and the victim lived in the same area. They took her to a rented accommodation in Gurugram and gang-raped her, the officer added.

When she didn’t return home at night, her family members began a search for the victim, investigators said. However, before they could approach the police, the suspects dropped her back off near her village around 10:30am on March 18.

“The suspects are presently on the run. We have registered a gape rape case on Monday against them on the victim’s statement,” said inspector Renu Shekhawat, station house officer (SHO)of Uttawar police station in Palwal.

Adding that police were trying to establish where the incident had taken place, Shekhawat said a medical examination of the victim was also being conducted.

“Her statement before magistrate would be recorded once she is discharged from the hospital,” she added.