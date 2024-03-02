PM likely to launch Dwarka expressway on March 11: Khattar, MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday, adding that the PM will also hold a roadshow for the Bharatiya Janata Party from Gurugram to Delhi. A senior NHAI official, when asked about the March 11 inauguration, said, “We are waiting for official confirmation.” (PTI)

Separately, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who represents Gurugram in the Lok Sabha, also said that Modi will inaugurate the expressway on March 11, and added that the ₹9,000 crore project will help develop nearby areas in Gurugram.

The Dwarka expressway, that will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Kherki Daula in Gurugram, is being built in four packages — the first two are in Delhi (Shiv Murti to road under bridge in Dwarka Sector 21, and from Dwarka Sector 21 to Haryana border), while packages three and four are in Gurugram (Haryana border to railway under bridge at Basai, and Basai to cloverleaf near Kherki Daula).

According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, around 99% of the work in the Gurugram leg of the expressway has been completed, while around 90% of the work in the Delhi segment is complete.

On Saturday, Khattar — who was in Gurugram to inaugurate election offices of the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, told party workers that Modi will inaugurate the expressway on March 11.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dwarka expressway on March 11, subject to clearance from the department,” the CM said, referring to NHAI.

Meanwhile, Singh said that the expressway will help improve the connectivity between the Capital and Gurugram.

“The opening of this stretch will greatly improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, and also reduce congestion inside the city and on NH-48. People living in developing sectors along the Dwarka expressway will benefit from this road, which will transform the overall structure of NCR’s roads,” he said, adding that preparations for the inauguration are underway.