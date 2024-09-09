Poll contest hots up in south Haryana

Campaigning for the assembly elections heated up in south Haryana on Sunday with party candidates from the BJP, Congress, and independents in the fray reaching out to the masses through public meetings, rallies, social media and neighbourhood meet-ups. Banners, posters, stickers on cars and flags are also being splashed across the constituencies to woo voters. Several candidates also announced that they will file their nomination papers on Monday and Tuesday. Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad at a public meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In Badshahpur assembly constituency, independent candidate Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, who is the wife of late MLA Rakesh Daultabad, held an extensive outreach programme where she met residents of Aloha Apartment, BPTP Park View, Sushant Lok Sector 57, JMD Garden, Mayfield Garden, Orchid Island, Ram Vihar, Raheja Sector 108, and Signature Grand IVA Sector 103.

In her address, Kumudini said that she will continue the work of urban development being carried out by her late husband, and ensure development of Badshahpur. She is likely to file her nomination papers on Wednesday.

“My husband worked tirelessly to give Gurugram the infrastructure it needs and to raise the voices of the people of Badshahpur at the highest levels of government. I am dedicated to carrying forward his legacy, ensuring that our constituency receives the attention it deserves, from better roads to a more efficient public transport system,” she said.

She pledged to fast-track projects like the extension of the Metro network. “We need to bring Gurugram on par with other cities in terms of infrastructure, especially in public transport. Expanding the Metro to key areas such as Manesar and the city’s outskirts will be a priority,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Gurugram constituency, Mukesh Sharma, on Sunday announced that he will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. “I assure the city residents and those who are supporting me that their faith will validated and the problems and issues that they are facing will be resolved. I will work on the development of Gurugram and this will happen only after you ensure the BJP victory for the third time,” he told his supporters, who had gathered in large numbers at his office at Rajiv Nagar near Sheetla Mata Road.

In neighbouring Rewari district, where sitting Congress MLA Chiranjiv Rao is pitted against BJP candidate Lakshman Singh Yadav, Rao said he will file his nomination papers soon. Rao’s father is former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav (retd), who is the national president of Congress’s OBC department. “We are working towards defeating the BJP and ensure that Congress wins with large majority in Haryana to form the government,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and aspirant from Badshahpur assembly constituency, Pradeep Singh Zaildar, when asked about delay in naming candidates, said that it was part of the Congress strategy and efforts were being made to ensure that winnable candidates are fielded across the state. “No doubt the election campaigning will get delayed but party high command is focussing to choose candidates on basis of merit. If right candidates are chosen, we will form the majority government,” he said.