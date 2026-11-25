The health department initiated an inquiry on Monday into procedural lapse at Faridabad’s BK Civil Hospital after the family of a 65-year-old woman allegedly took her body from the hospital mortuary without a mandatory post-mortem examination, officials said on Tuesday. On Saturday night, she allegedly complained of difficulty in breathing, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. more

As per officials, the woman was from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and was visiting her daughter at her house in Sanjay Colony in Faridabad. On Saturday night, she allegedly complained of difficulty in breathing, and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

However, health department officials said the doctors allegedly noticed marks on her neck and raised suspicion over the circumstances of her death. So a medico-legal case was registered and her body was kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, officials added.

On Sunday, the family allegedly pressured a staff member of the hospital and took the woman’s body without autopsy examination and permission.

Later in the afternoon, health department officials found that the body was missing and alerted Faridabad police about the situation.

An inquiry later revealed that the family had taken the body for cremation, the police the reached the area and got back the body.

Dr Vikas Goel, primary medical officer (PMO) said the matter came into light on Monday and an inquiry has been initiated. “Strict action would be taken against any employee or official found responsible for negligence. We are also investigating whether the paperwork and documents presented by the family before taking the body from the mortuary were genuine or forged,” he said.

Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.