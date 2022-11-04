Railway ministry approves overbridge at Chauma crossing in Palam Vihar

The Indian Railways has approved the construction of a road overbridge at Chauma village railway crossing in Palam Vihar to facilitate the movement of commuters.

The proposal was approved by the Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on October 29, said Gurugam Member of Parliament (MP) Rao Inderjit Singh, who had taken up the matter with the ministry. “The overbridge will help hundreds of commuters on both sides of the railway track”, he said.

Singh said that the road overbridge will be constructed on the Delhi-Rewari section of the railways at Chauma village. “A large number of people live on both sides of the railway crossing and face problems as the crossing is closed several times in the day due to the movement of trains. I had taken up the matter with the previous railway minister and also with current railway minister Vaishnaw, who has now approved the project,” the MP said.

Pawan Kumar, a local resident, said that work on the project should begin at the earliest as people suffer a lot as the crossing gets shut frequently. “There are a lot of traffic jams at this stretch and people have to wait endlessly to cross the road,” he said.

MP Singh also said that the railway ministry has also approved a new train between Bhiwani and Dhar Ka Balaji, which will pass through Rewari, Ateli, Narnaul and Kosli, apart from other stations. He also said that the process to allot tender for the upgradation of the Gurugram railway station is also in the final stage.

The MP said that the road overbridge will have an innovative design to ensure that minimum land is required for the construction of the project. He also said that another road overbridge will be constructed to connect Rezangla Chowk road in Palam Vihar with the Dwarka Expressway and it will also facilitate the movement of traffic in the area.

