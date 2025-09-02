Repairs on damaged Gurugram-Jhajjar Road stretch likely to start in 15 days: PWD

Repairs on the heavily damaged stretch on the Gurugram-Jhajjar Road between Basai village and Shyam Chowk near Dhankot, which cuts across the Dwarka Expressway will start in the next 15 days, officials of the public works department (PWD) said on Monday. Commuters on the pothole-riddled Basai Road in Gurugram. (PTI)

A senior PWD official said they have already completed the tendering process, and the repairs are likely to be completed in the next six months. Currently, a portion of one side of the carriageway from the Dwarka Expressway towards Dhankot has also been closed for traffic due to waterlogging.

A senior PWD official said that seven companies had submitted bids for the road repairs. “We expect the work to start in the next 15 days and the road will be relaid at a cost of ₹8 crore. The contractor will have to complete the work in six months. At present the road is in a bad state but after the repairs, issues such as waterlogging, potholes and the damaged stretch near Dwarka Expressway will be resolved,” the official said.

Residents in condominiums on both sides of the road, commuters to the Dwarka Expressway, and those going to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are badly affected by the damaged road. Locals said that due to waterlogging on the main carriageway, vehicles have to take a detour and use the internal sector road to reach the Dwarka Expressway. “Thousands of commuters use this road daily to come from neighbouring Haryana and Punjab districts. It is used to access the KMP expressway and also highway 152 D of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Around 10,000 residents are also suffering because of the poor road conditions,” said Sandeep Fogat, president, Gurgaon Greens resident welfare association, located opposite the road’s most damaged stretch.

Local residents said that authorities should also work on developing the storm water drainage in the area to prevent damage to the roads.

The total length of the Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar Road is 19km, and it is a state highway. It starts from Bhuteshwar Mandir Sadar Bazar, passes through Basai village and onwards to Dhankot and to KMP Expressway and Jhajjar district. This road divides Sector 99 and Sector 102 along the Dwarka expressway.

The first 5km of this road starting from Bhuteshwar Mandir near Sadar Bazar are under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said PWD officials.