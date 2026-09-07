Reporter’s Diary: Gurugram’s rain plans keep going down the drain
In June, the government said corrective work had been completed at all 158 locations identified as vulnerable to flooding, but waterlogging returned.
Gurugram’s monsoon story is no longer just about waterlogging. It is about why the city keeps returning to the same problem despite years of desilting, pumping, inspections and assurances.
As a reporter covering Gurugram, I have watched the cycle repeat itself for years. It rains, roads disappear under water, traffic comes to a standstill, emergency teams are rushed out, pumps start working, officials inspect hotspots, meetings are held and explanations are sought. Once the water recedes, the city moves on until the next rain.
This monsoon, however, residents appear to have had enough. Complaints on WhatsApp groups and social media have evolved into citizens mapping waterlogging points, collecting data and approaching the administration with specific solutions. A crowdsourced map has recorded hundreds of waterlogging locations, while a citizens’ group that recently met senior officials submitted five major hotspots for action.
The irony is hard to miss: people living with the problem are now doing part of the diagnostic work themselves.
The MCG and GMDA, meanwhile, have repeatedly carried out desilting, deployed pumps and worked on vulnerable locations. In June, the government said corrective work had been completed at all 158 locations identified as vulnerable to flooding. Yet heavy rain returned, and so did waterlogging.
The response is now moving beyond pumps and desilting. IIT Gandhinagar experts have inspected key locations, while authorities are exploring underground storage reservoirs and high-capacity injection wells to store excess rainwater and recharge groundwater rather than simply chase floodwater after it reaches the roads.
But I keep coming back to one question: how many plans does Gurugram need before one becomes reality?
The issue has also become political. Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh has blamed development over old natural drainage channels during the Congress era and called for restoration of natural watercourses and even underground channels. He met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini seeking accountability from officials after earlier assurances that the city would not face waterlogging failed. Congress has, in turn, questioned the BJP government over Gurugram’s infrastructure and the money already spent on it.
The blame keeps travelling backwards while the water keeps coming down.
Residents are no longer asking for another explanation. They want to know the permanent solution, who will implement it, how much it will cost and when it will be completed.
Gurugram has experts, engineers, money, technology, political leadership and citizens willing to provide data. What it lacks is closure. Until all these pieces work together, every rain will expose the same contradiction: Gurugram may be one of India’s most ambitious cities, but when the skies open, it still behaves like a city waiting for its drainage plan to arrive.
Leena heads the Gurugram bureau and has extensively covered civic issues, environment, crime, real estate and politics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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