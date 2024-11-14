Residents urge govt to tackle air pollution in Gurugram’s residential areas

As Gurugram battles its first intense smog of the season, residents are calling for urgent action to mitigate local sources of air pollution, which have increased health risks. Residents have submitted a formal appeal to the chief secretary of the Haryana government, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and the district administration, to take action against polluting activities. A train coming from Garhi Harsaru station to the Gurugram station amid morning smog near Rajendra Park in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The air quality index in Gurugram was 300 on Thursday.

“We have formed dedicated teams starting Thursday to address the rising air pollution issues in the city. With the active support of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), we are currently identifying locations where violations, such as construction-related dust, open waste burning, and other polluting activities, are occurring. Once these hot spots are identified, we will take stringent action against violators to ensure compliance with air quality norms. Our focus is on implementing strict measures to mitigate pollution and safeguard public health,” said Nirmal Kashyap, regional officer Gurugram (North).

Residents said open storage of construction materials, unmonitored demolition and construction activities, movement of highly polluting diesel vehicles for construction activities inside the colonies causing dust and smoke pollution, waste burning and road dust increase health risks.

Highlighting a gap in enforcement capabilities due to staff shortages in HSPCB, residents suggested involving defence forces to assist in implementing pollution control measures. “While external factors like changing wind directions and seasonal smog play a role, local pollution sources are within our control and must be addressed urgently,” said Ruchika Sethi Takkar, a member of Citizens for Clean Air, a local advocacy group.

Retired central government chief engineer, Rajkumar Kaushal, a resident of Sector 14, said, “Dust from construction materials, stone grinding, and sand storage makes the air hazardous to breathe round-the-year and more so during this period. Noise pollution from hammering and chiseling disrupts the daily lives of residents, particularly senior citizens.”

Open waste burning is another significant source of pollution. Mixed waste fires including plastic waste burning lit by vendors, nurseries, scrap dealers, and roadside establishments release hazardous pollutants. Residents said that such mixed waste fires often go unchecked near parks, bus stands, and residential streets, turning neighbourhoods into smog-filled zones. Unregulated storage of construction sand near housing sectors adds to the problem, contributing to airborne dust pollution.

In their appeal, residents have sought stricter monitoring of construction activities, immediate penalties for waste burning, and the covering of open construction materials to minimise dust pollution. Additionally, they have demanded restrictions on polluting vehicles in residential areas.