Gurugram: A 46-year-old restaurant owner died after a speeding car hit his scooter near a traffic signal in Sector 31 late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. In a separate accident, a 19-year-old man was killed and five others injured when a private bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Atul Kataria Chowk at 5.50am on Wednesday. (HT Photo) more

The victim, Sanjay Kumar, was from Churu in Rajasthan and lived in a rented house in Silokhra, Sector 41. He owned a restaurant in the Sector 40 HUDA market.

Police said Kumar was on his way home and had slowed down near the signal at 11.30pm when an unidentified car hit him from behind. The driver fled without helping. Kumar was thrown several feet and suffered serious head injuries.

“Commuters alerted the police control room. An emergency response vehicle and an ambulance took Kumar to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police were checking the CCTV footage to identify the car. “He was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal head injuries,” he added.

Based on a complaint by Kumar’s nephew, an FIR was registered against an unidentified car driver under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 40 police station on Wednesday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, police added.

In a separate accident, a 19-year-old man was killed and five others injured when a private bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Atul Kataria Chowk at 5.50am on Wednesday. The auto-rickshaw driver, Surendra Kumar, 41, was critically injured.

According to police, the deceased, Alok Kumar, was from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family in Rajiv Nagar, Sector-13. He worked at a firm in Sector 18 and was on his way to work when the accident occurred.

“The bus, which ferried employees of a firm in Palam Vihar, was empty at the time. The driver fled after the collision. The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital, where Alok was declared dead,” Turan said.

An FIR was registered against the bus driver under Section 106 and 281 of BNS at Sector 5 police station based on Surendra’s complaint.

Police have seized both vehicles, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.