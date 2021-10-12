SGT University shooting: Students seek police action, arrest of accused

Students of the SGT University in Budhera held a condolence meeting at the campus on Tuesday, four days after a 24-year-old student was murdered on the campus, demanding the arrest of a fellow student and three others who were allegedly behind the shooting.

The victim, Vineet Kumar, was a 24-year-old student pursuing a BAMS (bachelor of ayurvedic medicine and surgery) degree and was allegedly shot dead by Lucky, a law student of the university, on October 8 over a personal rivalry.

A case of murder was registered against the main accused and his three accomplices at the Rajendra Park police station, but no arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to SGT University officials, the students on Tuesday demanded answers from the police on the latest developments in the matter. Subsequently, they called the Gurugram police to the campus.

“A group of students held a condolence meeting inside the campus. The students wanted to know more about the police investigation. A team of Gurugram police came to the campus and assured students that they were investigating the matter,” Rajneesh Yadav, public relations officer (PRO), SGT University, said.

Yadav said that the university has beefed up security since the incident, allowing only people with identification cards on the campus, setting up barricades at various entry and exit points and installing CCTV cameras across.

Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurugram police, said, “No arrests have been made so far in the case. Investigations are ongoing. A team of police had gone to the SGT University.”

Students had held a condolence meeting on the campus on Saturday also.