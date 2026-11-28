Puneet Pahwa’s association with Gurugram dates back to 2004, when he first visited the city for a six-week training programme. Frequent visits followed, and in 2018, he made Gurugram his permanent home. His relationship with the city has been bittersweet ever since. Puneet Pahwa is the director of Omnivision Technologies and lives in Sector 45. (HT Photo) more

“I have seen the city grow exponentially over the years, but the infrastructure has not kept pace with the influx of people,” said Pahwa, 42, director of Omnivision Technologies.

However, Pahwa appreciates aspects of Gurugram that are often overlooked amid criticism of its civic infrastructure, particularly the quality of private healthcare.

“While I recognise that these facilities are not accessible to marginalised communities, so many private hospitals have come up in the city over the past 20 years, raising the standard of medical care,” he said.

“Now, in a medical emergency or a life-threatening situation, people in my hometown, Hisar, recommend coming to Gurugram,” he added.

Pahwa also appreciates the growing number of private schools offering quality education and opportunities for holistic development to middle- and upper-middle-class families. However, he believes public infrastructure has fallen woefully short of the standards set by private investment.

“Government infrastructure is lacking, particularly when it comes to roads, sanitation and waste management,” he said.

Pahwa advocates decentralised civic planning, with greater participation from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and elected representatives.

“RWAs and ward councillors should have a greater say in managing and developing public infrastructure,” he said.

He believes the city could also draw upon the international exposure of its residents to address civic challenges.

“We have professionals who have worked in the UK, the US and Japan. I am sure they would have valuable suggestions on waste management in the city,” he said.

Closer home, Pahwa particularly enjoys the abundant green spaces in Sector 45, which, he said, has 22 public parks and a community sports ground where children gather to play in the evenings.

Safety, however, remains a concern. “My son’s school is just 300 metres from our house, but we cannot think of sending him there alone,” he said.

On weekends, Pahwa enjoys exploring the city’s diverse culinary offerings. “Whether you want Japanese, Chinese or south Indian food, Gurugram has a lot to offer,” he said.

For Pahwa, developing a sense of belonging is intrinsically linked to having a stake in the city’s future.

“You have to involve residents more. Only then will they feel that they belong to the city, despite having come from elsewhere,” he said.

(Puneet Pahwa is the director of Omnivision Technologies and lives in Sector 45.)