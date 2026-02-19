Gurugram, Police have arrested three employees of a private hospital in New Palam Vihar area here for allegedly submitting fraudulent insurance claims using forged documents, officials said on Thursday. Three arrested for ₹1 crore insurance fraud at hospital in Gurugram

The arrests were made after a joint raid by the police and health department at Galaxy One Hospital, they said.

During the search operation, officials seized 60 fake insurance claim files linked to more than 25 insurance companies. The documents revealed a fraud amounting to over ₹1 crore, the officials said.

The probe extended to a laboratory named Labswell in Dayanand Colony, where teams recovered additional forged lab reports and documents. The three accused have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Rajasthan's Khairthal, Sapna and Varsha, both residents of Palam Vihar, police said.

According to officials, the hospital staff worked in connivance with beneficiaries to prepare forged medical records, pharmacy bills and In-Patient Department admission entries. The money obtained from these insurance claims was subsequently distributed among the hospital officials and the complicit beneficiaries.

All three arrested staff members were directly involved in processing the fraudulent bills, the officials said, adding that many fraudulent documents were seized from them.

ACP Abhilaksh Joshi said the CM Flying Squad had earlier raided the hospital in May 2025 to investigate similar irregularities. During the raid, a doctor at the hospital was found using "MDMA" credentials despite lacking an MD degree. The hospital was found recording entries of various individuals in the IPD register to facilitate false claims.

"Following a complaint lodged by the CM Flying Squad at the Bajghera Police Station on February 14, a joint team comprising doctors from the Civil Hospital, cyber experts and drug control officers conducted a search at the hospital on Wednesday. We have arrested three people and are questioning them," ACP Joshi said.

