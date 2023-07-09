Gurugram: Three suspects were arrested for allegedly barging into an eatery in Bhondsi and assaulting two employees, when they expressed their inability to provide them food as the kitchen was closed, Gurugram police said on Sunday. Three held for assaulting eatery staff in Gurugram after being denied food

As per police, the incident took place at about 4am on Friday. They said the suspects entered the eatery and asked the manager, Rajdeep Singh, who was at the reception, to serve them food.

Police said the suspects were in an inebriated state and reached the eatery in a car along with two women, but they remained seated inside.

Investigators said when the eatery manager said their kitchen was closed, the suspects assaulted him. They said an employee of the eatery intervened and tried to shield the manager, but the trio also assaulted him. Besides, they damaged the furniture, glass panes and doors, a laptop and other items kept at the reception.

As per police, after hearing the commotion, some other employees of the eatery alerted the police control room and overpowered the trio.

A police team reached the spot and arrested the suspects, who were identified as Kalu, Ram Mehar and Shripal Khatana, all residents of Sahjawas in Sohna, police said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they have CCTV footage of the entire incident where the suspects were seen assaulting two employees of the eatery and damaging property without provocation. “They were completely drunk,” he added.

On the basis of a complaint from the eatery manager, an FIR was registered against the three suspects under Sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Friday night, said police.

