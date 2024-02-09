To prevent waterlogging, GMDA reviews flood preparedness

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials on Friday reviewed flood preparedness measures being taken up by civic agencies for the monsoon season. The plan outlined involves testing the drainage system and pumps installed at several underpasses and to check their efficacy in preventing water-logging, officials said. A GMDA official said 23 pumps would be installed at 14 locations. (HT Archive)

A GMDA official aware of the matter said 23 pumps would be installed at 14 locations, which are prone to waterlogging such as Narsinghpur, Rajiv Chowk, Jwala Mill Road, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 67 near Bestech Park View Society, Sector 102 near Basai, City Bus Stand among others.

Last year, 31 critical locations in the city witnessed waterlogging during the monsoon season as compared to 79 in 2020, officials said.

GMDA will also conduct mock drills at all 14 underpasses in the city where the efficacy of the pumping machinery installed and the drainage would be examined to avoid any waterlogging concerns during the peak monsoon season.

GMDA chief executive officer, A Sreenivas, said that they had drills scheduled at all underpasses in the city to gauge the condition of the pumping machinery and ensure that they were working at full capacity. “We want to enhance the existing drainage systems to ensure efficient water drainage from the underpasses. Clearing clogged drains and installing larger pipes can help manage water flow effectively. Also, we want to implement a routine maintenance schedule to inspect and clean drainage systems, ensuring they remain free of debris, silt, and other obstructions. Regular maintenance can prevent blockages that contribute to water-logging,” he said.

A flood control office will also be set up to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon months of July, August and September, officials said. According to GMDA officials, bids have already been invited for this project and are likely to be finalised by the end of this month.

Construction work to build a storm water drain is also in progress at the Iffco Chowk Metro Station and will be completed before the monsoon season. Additionally, desilting of the master drain opposite Mayfield Garden in Sector 51 till Good Earth Mall has been done to address waterlogging issues. Desilting of the master storm water drain in front of a private hospital is nearing completion and the remaining amount of desilting work is in progress, the agency responsible for the desilting said.

Work of laying drainage infrastructure in sector 9/9A is underway and the work will be completed before monsoons which will give relief from waterlogging in sector 10 and nearby areas. Additionally, the enhancement of capacity and reconstruction of master drain Leg 1 from Rezangla Chowk to the Railway Line in Palam Vihar will also be completed ahead of the monsoon season, officials said.